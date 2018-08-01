RJ Models finished the installation of Latest Global Cruise Terminal and Luxurious AIDA Cruises Models in Dubai.
RJ Models and 3DR Models have been appointed to be the model maker of Dubai Harbor and Dubai Harbor Cruise Terminal Project.
Dubai’s President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the exhibition of the Dubai Harbor development plan event to view the 1:400 and 1:150 architectural models.
Founder and director of RJ Models, Mr. Ray Cheung said, “It is an honor for RJ Models and 3DR Models to be involved in this project and we are grateful to our clients for their complete trust. We have also fully committed to the project and lived up to our clients’ expectations.”
The new Dubai Harbor will house a 1,400-berth marina, a 135-meters tall lighthouse, a cruise port and terminal with the capacity to handle 6000 tourists and a 150,000-meters long port.
After four weeks’ of hard work and the close cooperation between the frontline engineers and the production team in Shenzhen, China, RJ Models provides stunning architectural models to clients and viewers, including a model for Dubai Harbor in a scale of 1:400 and a Dubai Harbor Cruise Terminal in scale of 1:150.
To ensure the models’ vividness, RJ Models defined and fabricated every component with accuracy, dedicated more than ten arch¬¬itectural model makers in Dubai.
The final masterpieces gained appreciation and praise from clients and audiences. “It’s the best cruise ship model I have ever seen!” said the CEO of Carnival Holdings & PLC.
About RJ Models
For 23 years now, RJ Models has grown to be a leader in world-class architectural model making company.
It offers a range of top quality architectural model making services with a tight deadline for competitive rates. With RJ Models, clients can enjoy our all team support on you.
At every stage, RJ Models aims to provide the top quality architectural models to boost our client’s business to all architecture in the world.
About 3DR Models
Founded in 1989 3DR Models is a most dynamic & A-list model maker which the whole world is familiar with. 3DR's work covers residential development; government buildings; university buildings; airports; public & private institutions; banking and financial institutions; healthcare facilities; recreational & sports facilities, etc.
Besides, other supporting facilities such as model transportation; model relocation; model installation; model modification warehouse for the model are available. No matter where you are, 3DR brings the world to you. No matter what time it is, 3DR is always at your service.
