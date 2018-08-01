Guinness World Record Holder who visited all 196 countries in the world is giving away all his Air Miles to a lucky fan
James Asquith launched an Instagram giveaway allowing others to fly around the world, like he did on his travels to every country in the worldLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Guinness World Record Holder for being the youngest person to visit all 196 countries in the World is giving away all his air miles for free! James Asquith who became the youngest person to visit every country before the age of 25, over a 5 year journey, launched the competition on his Instagram page www.instagram.com/jamesasquithtravel/
Asquith said he wanted to “inspire others to travel like he did”, claiming “travelling is when we feel happiest, with less worries, and it can be either that incredible time to ourselves or with our loved ones. I find it very precious”.
The competition has gained a lot of attention on social media and Asquith says he will continue to extend giveaways if it inspires more travel. “The feedback has been incredible. Reading all the messages from everyone as to how much this would mean to them, it really does bring out the best in people I feel.”
“I love the way this has got people thinking about what they could do with their time, which is so precious to all of us. From my point of view personally, there will always be another chance to get back my air miles, but inspiring people means so much more to me.”
Asquith is also the Founder and CEO of Holiday Swap, a free app that allows us to also travel more and for cheaper by taking out the cost of accommodation and allowing users to swap their accommodation in today’s growing sharing economy. The app is growing quickly and opening up travel to more people. Holiday Swap is now in over 100 countries and just won the Best New App Award.
After Asquith completed his record breaking journey, he has embarked on creating travel tools to make travel cheaper and easier for us all. He said “there is a lot of good stuff going on in the world, and I personally learnt the most about not only the world but myself when I was travelling, which is something I feel everyone should be able to experience”
Check out James’ Instagram page at www.instagram/jamesasquithtravel to be in with a chance of winning his Air Miles!
