IntelliBoard partners with the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA)

IntelliBoard partners with the Association of Educational Service Agencies to offer reporting and analytics to AESA’s members utilizing the Moodle™ LMS.

We foresee IntelliBoard playing an integral role in teaching and learning throughout our ESAs.” — John Bass, COO, AESA

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard, the leading analytic and reporting service for multiple LMS platforms is the newest Business Affiliate for the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA). IntelliBoard brings its reporting extension for the Moodle™ Open Source Learning Management System and Powerschool integration with the Moodle™ LMS to the AESA network. AESA is the professional organization supporting educational service agencies (ESAs) in 45 states, providing the link between IntelliBoard and the schools and districts they serve.

“ESAs play a vital role in providing top quality services, solutions and professional learning to our nation’s schools," stated Anatoliy Kochnev, IntelliBoard's CEO. "Through AESA’s close relationship with their agencies, they keep a strong pulsebeat on what’s happening in education today. IntelliBoard can help support AESA's goals by providing reporting and analytics tools that can help focus educational efforts - making an impact on teaching and learning in today’s classroom.”

As a Moodle Premium Integrator, IntelliBoard leverages the rich data stores captured within the Moodle™ LMS to significantly augment reporting and analytics. Easy-to-use reports, widgets and analytics help inform educational decisions; institutions worldwide use IntelliBoard to track at-risk learners, engagement, compliance and measure the effectiveness of their online learning platform.

With an emphasis on the K12 classroom, IntelliBoard bridges the gap between districts using the Moodle™ LMS and PowerSchool SIS, saving valuable time. The IntelliBoard Admin dashboard provides leadership instant access to district-wide data, and parents see a clearer picture of their student's success and progress. Grades are automatically synced between both platforms when an assignment is submitted, courses are created with a single click and students in PowerSchool are instantly created and enrolled in the Moodle system. IntelliBoard has 120+ reports, analytics and tools, and the list continues to grow fueled by client requests.

"Our districts are investing in Learning Management Systems (LMS) to individualize instruction, provide 24/7 access to content and deliver asynchronous learning. We are excited to partner with IntelliBoard to measure the effectiveness of that investment by monitoring instructor and learner engagement, identifying mastery as well as intervention and providing activity statistics to impact instructional decisions. We foresee IntelliBoard playing an integral role in teaching and learning throughout our ESAs," said John Bass, AESA Chief Operating Officer.

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services and a Moodle/PowerSchool Integration to educational communities and institutions utilizing multiple LMS platforms. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in the LMS and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

About AESA

The Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) is a professional organization serving educational service agencies (ESAs) in 45 states; there are 553 agencies nationwide. AESA is in the position to reach well over 80% of the public school districts, over 83% of the private schools, over 80% certified teachers, and more than 80% non-certified school employees, and well over 80% public and private school students. AESA provides professional development, federal legislative advocacy, and professional networks that connect ESAs to each other and to the businesses that can support their work. One of the most critical responsibilities of AESA is to ensure that ESAs and schools have access to the best educational products and services available.