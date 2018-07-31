AEBICON Group Signs MOU with the Private Office of H.H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehayan for 3TECH SUMMIT

Signing of MOU between the Private Office of HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehayan and AEBICON Group DMCC Members of the Private Office of H.H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehayan and AEBICON Group Management

An MOU between AEBICON Group DMCC and The Private office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Alnehayan was signed towards the upcoming 3TECH SUMMIT.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3TECH Summit brings together global leading experts in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Internet of Things to challenge them on how these 3TECHnologies will converge in the future. Organized by AEBICON Group DMCC, this is the first event of its kind and is due to be held on 15Th October 2018 in Dubai.

In a ceremony held on the 30th of July 2018, The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Alnehayan and AEBICON Group DMCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize the strategic partnership between both parties. In addition to the endorsement by H.H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Alnehayan, the 3TECH Summit also has as official ambassadors, Adam Ladjadj, CEO of AE Capital and Ari Zoldan, a tech expert, and frequent contributor to CNN, Fox News, and NBC.

With the United Arab Emirates' continuous support towards technologies of the future, this partnership once again reaffirms the country’s progressive and ambitious technological agenda.

The 3TECH Summit aims to incorporate high-level debates, panel presentations, and technical sessions while uniting world tech leaders and creating a unique platform for discussions about the future.