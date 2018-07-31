Betterez Provides Ticketing Solution for Passengers Travelling to Cottage Country
“We are pleased to be working alongside Ontario Northland and Metrolinx to help passengers travel to northern Ontario’s beautiful Muskoka region,” says Tal Shalit, founder & CEO, Betterez. “Our easy-to-use, robust reservations and ticketing tool is helping hundreds of operators around the world meet their ticketing needs and we are proud to be working alongside Ontario Northland and Metrolinx to enable online ticket sales and back-end reporting for this much-anticipated route.”
Currently serving as a five-week pilot project, this route will help connect travelers to Ontario’s busy Muskoka region.
“With one ticket, passengers can travel on the GO Train and Ontario Northland’s motor coach service,” said Tracy MacPhee, Director of Passenger Operations, Ontario Northland. “We are proud to provide this seamless connection and convenient ticketing experience service to our passengers.”
Passengers can visit www.ontarionorthland.ca to purchase tickets.
About Betterez
Betterez, founded in 2011, is a next generation Reservations & Ticketing Management (RTM) technology company focused on helping motorcoach, tour and multi-use ticketing operators grow their businesses, and run operations and finance more efficiently. For more information, visit: www.betterez.com.
