Betterez Provides Ticketing Solution for Passengers Travelling to Cottage Country

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 31, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betterez Inc., one of the world’s fastest growing Reservations & Ticketing Management platforms, today announces that its powerful platform will be used by Ontario Northland for its newly created Toronto-Muskoka connected service with Metrolinx . In the month of August, Ontario Northland and Metrolinx will be piloting combined service to provide a convenient and comfortable way to take transit to the Muskoka region and avoid traffic delays from August 3 to September 3.“We are pleased to be working alongside Ontario Northland and Metrolinx to help passengers travel to northern Ontario’s beautiful Muskoka region,” says Tal Shalit, founder & CEO, Betterez. “Our easy-to-use, robust reservations and ticketing tool is helping hundreds of operators around the world meet their ticketing needs and we are proud to be working alongside Ontario Northland and Metrolinx to enable online ticket sales and back-end reporting for this much-anticipated route.”Currently serving as a five-week pilot project, this route will help connect travelers to Ontario’s busy Muskoka region.“With one ticket, passengers can travel on the GO Train and Ontario Northland’s motor coach service,” said Tracy MacPhee, Director of Passenger Operations, Ontario Northland. “We are proud to provide this seamless connection and convenient ticketing experience service to our passengers.”Passengers can visit www.ontarionorthland.ca to purchase tickets.About BetterezBetterez, founded in 2011, is a next generation Reservations & Ticketing Management (RTM) technology company focused on helping motorcoach, tour and multi-use ticketing operators grow their businesses, and run operations and finance more efficiently. For more information, visit: www.betterez.com For more information, please contact: Sharon Lassman at sharon@betterez.com.