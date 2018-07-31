Tax Lawyer Richard Sam Lehman starts legal blog and commentary on complex Tax Law Matters
“With all the recent changes that resulted from the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017” (also referred to as “Trump Tax Cuts”), I felt that I could help explain the importance and impact of these tax changes,” said Richard Lehman. “As a legal practitioner, I am sharing the experience I have gained in almost 50 years of solving complex Tax Law problems not only for individuals but for small businesses as well,” Richard added.
The old adage states that the only thing certain in life is death and taxes. The statement should have included another fact and that is change. Taxes inarguably lead the way in terms of change. According to a recent survey, the public’s collective opinion of the new tax laws mirrors their long-term expectations of the country. While 37% of Americans approve of the new tax laws, 46% criticize the changes; an astounding one out of every five persons offers no opinion on this crucial topic. In other words, aside from the experts like Mr. Lehman, no one truly knows the intricacies of the ever-changing tax laws.
With the extensive media coverage of everyone from reality stars to celebrities facing tax issues, the need for experienced lawyers like Richard S. Lehman has come to the forefront. Studies show that when it comes to an ideal tax lawyer, two key factors come into play. They want an attorney with specific experience in the field of taxation and one who has concentrated within that particular certain field, as in familiar with the laws and the protocols needed to address particular areas of tax relief.
"The best rule to follow in the field of tax law is to plan legal matters and obtain precision advice in advance to ensure commercial endeavors are completed at minimum tax costs and personal lives are minimally disrupted," adds Mr. Lehman.
But complex tax issues arise not only within the U.S. “In today’s global market, international tax issues are as prevalent as domestic tax issues,” states Mr. Lehman.
The Blog features legal analysis and commentary on precedential court decisions in the area of taxation, as well as regulatory developments. For example, the Blog includes several specialized articles on subjects such as “Favorable Tax Consequences Related to Ponzi Schemes and the Clawback,” “Ponzi Schemes and Theft Losses, as well as articles on FATCA, Offshore Bank Accounts & Foreign Assets, Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program (OVDP), and Streamlined Filing Compliance. Finally, Mr. Lehman notes as to the Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program (OVDP): “It is important for U.S. taxpayers who still have unreported bank deposits to know that the OVDP program which applies to ‘willful wrongdoers’ will discontinue on September 28, 2018. Persons not in compliance may face massive financial and criminal penalties with little recourse.”
