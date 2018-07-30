Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago to Host Free Prostate Cancer Screening

On Friday, September 7, 2018, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago will be hosting a free prostate cancer screening.

WESTMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, September 7, 2018, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago will be hosting a free prostate cancer screening. The prostate screening includes a PSA blood test and a digital rectal exam (DRE). The event will take place as part of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The screening event will take place from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m at 815 Pasquinelli Drive, Westmont, Illinois. The DRE will be performed by a licensed physician and PSA results will be received within minutes of the test.

As a part of the free prostate cancer screening weekend, the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago will also be hosting the 8th annual Run and Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness. This charity event will take place on Sunday, September 9, 2018. The race starts at 8 a.m. and consists of a 5K run and 3K walk beginning and ending at Chicago Prostate Cancer Center.

The special host for this event is Dick Johnson, the NBC5 news anchor. Music will be played from a local cover band called, “Blue Sky Blind Band”. All registered participants in the 5K are timed, and the three fastest runners for each age group are recognized with a medal or a ribbon. First place winners in each age group also win a prize. There will also be numerous raffles, auctions, face painting, and more.

For more information regarding Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago’s free screening, visit www.chicagoprostatefoundation.org , call 630.654.2515 or email mbraccioforte@chicagoprostatefoundation.org. For more information regarding the Run & Walk visit: http://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Westmont/RunWalkforProstateCancerAwareness/

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving quality of care and quality of life by funding patient support programs, clinical research as well as professional and public education.

Chicago Prostate Cancer Center

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Chicago has the unique opportunity to help advance clinical research, prostate cancer education and screening by working hand-in-hand with Chicago Prostate Cancer Center, the only freestanding, full-service medical facility in the world solely dedicated to minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment options with a focus on quality of life.