Edwin Dixon Epperson III is Partnering with Veterans Organizations to Provide Support to Local Tampa Bay Veterans

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edwin Dixon Epperson III is Partnering with Veterans Organizations to Provide Support to Local Tampa Bay VeteransReadjusting to civilian life can be an isolating and overwhelming experience, and Edwin Dixon Epperson III wants to ensure that a support network is available for those who need it.It’s estimated that approximately 22 veterans take their lives every day. This phenomenon was documented by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in 2013 and are still a problem that persists today. The causes vary widely, but it’s understood that adjusting to civilian life after experiencing the traumatic conditions combat can be extremely taxing to an individual’s mental and spiritual health. Former combat veterans such as Edwin Dixon Epperson III are doing what they can to help their brothers and sisters in arms, by partnering with veterans organizations to facilitate the transitioning veteran while answers life’s basic needs; shelter and finding their new life’s purpose.Why the suicide rate so high?The horrors of war are well documented. It can be immensely shocking for combat veterans to see those you have trained with, shared life with and whom you would call your second family dies in battle. It can leave lasting mental scars, a condition known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which, without effective treatment, can follow a service member back into civilian life and become an unbearable burden for some.PTSD is only one symptom, however. There are a number of societal problems which also exacerbate the suicide rates that have to be addressed. Forging meaningful relationships and finding purpose after a lifelong commitment in the military is difficult, and something which is only becoming recognized and understood by professionals. After forming such strong bonds with other service members and answering a higher calling of servitude, a service member is hard pressed to find those same bonds and purpose outside of the military. This can lead to severe anxiety and bouts with depression while creating the perfect scenario for a veteran to feel unwanted, unfulfilled and like they have no purpose in life.What associations exist and what can be done?There are a number of charities, organizations, and associations set up by concerned individuals and veterans such as Mr. Epperson. These organizations vary in terms of their aims, but many of them are established to assist with finding work for veterans as well as offering support and therapy should someone require it. These include both local and national agencies:-The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay * include youtube link *-Operation Startup – Tampa Bay-The Veterans Association of America-The Veterans Healing Farm-The National Association of American Veterans-The Disabled American Veterans CharityEvery little bit helpsNo donation or act of support is too small, which is why Edwin Dixon Epperson III and his company, Vertical Fund Management, are partnering with veteran organizations and businesses. He understands how important this service is, and wants to give back to his brothers and sisters in arms who gave so much, to help those who protect us, to serve those who have served.If you would like to know more about how Edwin Epperson is addressing veteran social challenges, you can reach him at info@verticalfundmgmt.com