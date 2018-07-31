Uhuru’s Local Corporation in the UK Joins JCCI UK

TOKYO, MINATO-KU, JAPAN, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru United Ltd., the UK-local corporation of Uhuru Corporation (“Uhuru”, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) has become a member of The Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the United Kingdom (JCCI UK).

Taking advantage of this membership, Uhuru will deepen engagement with Japanese companies and organizations operating in the UK and Europe with the aim to contribute to the economic development of and innovation for Japan and the UK.

JCCI UK

Official website: https://www.jcci.org.uk/EN/Home.aspx

JCCI UK conducts extensive networking activities for Japanese companies and organizations operating in the UK, as well as for corporations and organizations related to Japan.

* All names of companies, products and services are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Uhuru Corporation or the respective companies and organizations.

About Uhuru Corporation (http://uhuru.co.jp)

Uhuru provides products and services centering on IoT business under the corporate philosophy of “using technology and free thinking to create the future”. enebular®, Uhuru’s proprietary product for IoT Orchestration Service allows integrated development and management of the edge and the cloud. We are also working on new kinds of next-generation telecommunication technologies such as NB-IoT to meet the requirement of the 5G era. Our team consists of experts in various fields including consulting, engineering and creatives. We offer one-stop professional service from business strategy, technological support, to communication strategy necessary for implementing IoT business and aim to create new values for the customers and to contribute to bringing about a prosperous future.