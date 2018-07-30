ADTIMING LAUNCHES MEDIATION PLATFORM, WITH STRONG FOCUS ON ANTI-FRAUD
AdTiming runs over 5,000 daily active campaigns, reaches 1.2 billion users, and delivers more than 500 million daily impressions.BEIJING, CHAOYANG, CHINA, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beijing 07/30/2018: AdTiming, a China-based mobile marketing technology company, introduces AdTiming|MP, a mediation and monetization platform aims to provide developers ad-fraud worry-free monetization experience. Advertisers and app developers recognise that a significant amount of marketing and user acquisition budgets are being lost to fraud, with AppsFlyer estimating the loss worldwide to be US$700-800m in Q1 of 2018 alone. To solve the growing issue of mobile advertising fraud, the newly launched mobile ad mediation and monetization platform feature enhanced anti-fraud protocol powered by AppsFlyer.
AdTiming|MP builds upon accumulated technical solutions developed by AdTiming, adopts Multi-station Access Unit (MAU) real-time updates, in-depth risk analysis, and visibility monitoring technologies to fight against fraud. The Platform currently runs over 5,000 daily active campaigns, reaches 1.2 billion users, and delivers more than 500 million daily impressions.
Yobo Zhang 张云鹏, Vice President at AdTiming and leader of the development of the Mediation Platform, said, “With enhanced anti-cheat protocol, AdTiming reduces by 20% the number of fraudulent spams. Meanwhile, there’s a growing number of developers which integrate with AdTiming Mediation Platform. The Platform has now integrated with more than 1,500 global applications developers, over 30 Ad networks, covering a diverse range of apps including e-commerce, game, utility, and social media.”
AppsFlyer, a leading mobile attribution & marketing analytics company, recently issued a report on the impact of fraud on the industry. The AppsFlyer report, entitled ‘The State of Mobile Fraud Q1 2018’, shows that mobile app marketers were exposed to 30% more fraud compared to 2017, and the share of fraudulent installs has grown by 15%, tainting 11.5% of all marketing driven installs.’ Bots and device farms are being used to defraud campaigns, especially in shopping, gaming, finance and travel on both Android and IOS devices.
Commenting on the introduction of the AdTiming|MP which integrates AppsFlyer technology, Wei Wang 王玮, General Manager of AppsFlyer China said, “Advertisers and developers are working together against fraud; it is an industry issue which imposes a huge challenge for marketing teams. It is essential that companies like AdTiming and AppsFlyer work together to safeguard everyone in the industry.”
Yobo Zhang, Product VP at AdTiming said, “We plan to work with more data platforms and anti-fraud parties to fight against ad fraud. AdTiming|MP integrates with the AppsFlyer protocol to identify, quarantine and remove fraudulent installs and clicks. This is the kind of technical solution that is required to safeguard advertisers and app developers as they engage with Ad Networks around the world.” Zhang added, “From the industry point of view, anti-fraud initiatives are the bridge to rebuild trust between marketers and platforms, as well as the wellbeing of the whole industry.”
The issue facing the industry is one that AppsFlyer has documented in their report entitled ‘State of Mobile Fraud - Q1 2018’, which covered 6,000 apps and 10 billion installs over a 5- month period. It found that fraud comes in waves and that bots are now the most dangerous threat, replacing device farms as the most popular form of attack responsible for over 30% of fraudulent installs. Shopping, gaming, finance and travel apps are the hardest hit with some US$275m exposed over the first three months of 2018.
AdTiming is a mobile marketing technology company based in Beijing. Specialized in big data and profound marketing resources, AdTiming is devoted to bringing specialized mobile services to global enterprises. For more info visit http://www.adtiming.com
