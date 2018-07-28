Kimlin Johnson, Author of AUTHENTICITY, ACCOUNTABILITY & AMBITIONS, Celebrates Book Release with Book Signing Party

Kimlin Charise Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoring her August 1, 2018 book release, acclaimed author Kimlin Charise Johnson will celebrate the launch of her highly anticipated book, AUTHENTICITY, ACCOUNTABILITY & AMBITIONS (AAA) on the next day August 2, 2018 by hosting an exclusive book signing on the patio at Maggiano’s at the Grove Los Angeles, (5:30pm-8:00pm PST). “This inaugural kick off for AAA will honor the people whose selfless efforts helped bring this book to fruition,” Johnson joyously exclaims.

Using historical events and examples from her own life, Johnson seeks to encourage readers toward the need for authenticity, accountability and ambitions among all Americans who want to make America better through positive change.

“Part history, part memoir and part self-help, this inspired book is designed to enlighten its readers on racism and ridicule in the 21st Century, years after the monumental Civil Rights movement,” Johnson shares. “AAA is a call to action, but more importantly, it seeks to discuss how Blacks treat each other and how to resolve this issue.”

AUTHENTICITY, ACCOUNTABILITY & AMBITIONS (AAA) is expertly broken up into four key sections that teach readers about the “untaught history of America”, Johnson’s personal challenges and triumphs as a strong Black woman, mother, and wife, as well as a myriad of ways that Black Americans can empower each other and themselves.

Beloved Reverend Cecil L. “Chip” Murray offers exclusive interviews and commentary in AAA, further supporting and honoring Johnson’s stalwart and important mission on improving people’s lives. “This book will be a model for any truly discerning reader, for it teaches the value, the proper value of self evaluation,” Reverend Murray expresses.

Although everybody, regardless of age or race, will find significant value in the book’s integral message of civil unity, the target audience is geared toward college students, who are our nation’s future lawmakers and leaders.

“Ten percent of purchase proceeds of AAA will go toward www.b-relyt.org my non-profit organization that strives to empower students. Our vision is that spending extra time on science and math academic curricula will provide the educational and emotional support necessary for underserved children to thrive in America,” Johnson concludes.

