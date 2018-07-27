2018 Transformative Leadership Summit to Focus on Empowerment for Administrators, Teachers, Students, and Parents
Third annual online professional development event for education leaders will feature world-renowned speakers, best-selling authors and award-winning educators.FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, USA, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transformative Leadership Summit, an online professional development event for education leaders, has announced its theme and full schedule of presenters for the third annual event, to take place July 30 – August 7, 2018. The theme of this year’s summit will be Empowerment, with dedicated content tracks focused on empowerment for four key stakeholder groups across education: administrators, teachers, students, and parents. More than three dozen of the most in-demand speakers and practitioners across the education spectrum will share their thought leadership and practical strategies during this event. Educators can use #TLS18 on Twitter to engage in discussion during the event.
The summit is hosted by Jethro Jones, principal of Tanana Middle School in Fairbanks, Alaska, and host of the Transformative Principal Podcast, along with co-host Daniel Bauer, an education and leadership consultant and host of the Better Leaders, Better Schools podcast. Educators can register to participate in the event for free and will be able to access each day’s sessions for up to 48 hours. Participants can gain additional value by purchasing an All-Access Pass, which includes permanent access to all Transformative Leadership Summit content, bonus materials from speakers, exclusive webinars, access to a private Facebook group, and more.
Each day of this eight-day online event will focus on one of the four content strands. The schedule will be:
Empowering Students ― July 30 and 31
Across two days, a total of 10 speakers will share their advice on student empowerment. Speakers will cover topics including project-based learning, social-emotional growth, supporting students’ development into entrepreneurs, the creation of empowerment groups, and more. Presenters on empowering students include best-selling education author and speaker Baruti Kafele; Nancy Conrad, founder and chair of the Conrad Foundation and Conrad Challenge; high school assistant principal Demetrius Ball; Lori Jackson and Steve Peck, co-founders of The Connections Model; and more.
Empowering Administrators ― August 1 and 2
During the third and fourth days of the summit, a total of 11 speakers will help leaders with challenges such as re-engaging their core competencies, becoming more self-reflective, leading while understaffed, and swimming in the “deep end” of the pool. Presenters include leading author Rick Wormeli, world-renowned keynoter Richard Gerver, Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson, international education and communications consultant Jennifer Abrams, global education futurist Sonny Magana, and more.
Empowering Parents ― August 3 and 4
There will be five speakers on the topic of parent empowerment, as well as a live Q&A session on August 4. Presenters will address how to earn trust and respect, how to get parents to assume positive intent, increasing social-emotional learning at home and school, and more. The parent empowerment track will include presenters such as Tamara Fyke, creator of the Love In A Big World social-emotional learning curriculum; Will Parker, executive director of Oklahoma’s Association of Secondary Principals and the state’s Middle Level Educator Association; and high school assistant principal Amy Fast.
Empowering Students ― August 6 and 7
On the last two days of the summit, 12 speakers will tell attendees how to create customized evaluation frameworks, teach students to teach other students, become storytellers and story capturers, personalize professional development, and more. TeacherCast creator Jeff Bradbury; author, speaker, and Education Week blogger Peter DeWitt; “The Connection Coach,” Tara Brown; Justin Baeder, director of The Principal Center; and Kids Deserve It co-founder Adam Welcome are just a handful of the presenters on the final strand.
Sponsors for the 2018 Transformative Leadership Summit include media sponsors MindRocket Media Group and edCircuit; Gold Sponsors Zoom and MasteryTrack; Silver Sponsors CanDoU and Mindsteps, Inc.; and Bronze Sponsor The Learning Loop.
Educators are encouraged to visit www.transformativeleadershipsummit.com to learn more about the 2018 event and register to participate.
Ross Romano
MindRocket Media Group, Inc.
856-498-7765
email us here
#TLS18 Preview with Baruti Kafele