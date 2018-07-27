Luis Alberto Peluso reveals popular Mar del Plata attractions
casino industries expert Luis Alberto Peluso knows precisely what it takes to delight visitors to the Argentine city.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here, Luis Alberto Peluso reveals some of his favorite Mar del Plata attractions, starting with a slightly unusual suggestion popular with visitors to the Buenos Aires Province resort.
"Torre Tanque is a beautiful, working water tower owned by the city," explains Peluso of the unconventional sightseeing spot. "Famed for its architectural style, visitors can climb to the top of the tower for spectacular 360-degree views of Mar del Plata."
"Alternatively," he adds, "there's a water-powered lift for those unable or unwilling to make the climb!"
Aquarium Mar del Plata is another popular attraction with both tourists and locals alike, according to Peluso. "Home to a huge array of aquariums filled, as you might expect, with colorful tropical fish, the site also boasts an outdoor aviary and natural lagoons, as well as a saltwater lake."
Should visitors to Mar del Plata wish to escape the heat, Peluso advises a trip to a water park. "Aquasol is great and benefits from a wave pool, a lazy river, and lots of water slides."
Luis Alberto Peluso goes on to reveal that, a little further outside the city, is Aquopolis, another popular water park which also enjoys a number of more extreme water slides. "More sedate options and a pool especially for young children make it an excellent choice for both thrill-seekers and families alike," he adds.
For a more cultured activity, Peluso recommends Museo de Arte Contemporáneo, the city's contemporary art museum. "Exhibits include pop art, sculptures, and many other fantastic pieces by famed Argentine artists," says the lottery and casino industries expert.
"Finally," suggests Peluso, wrapping up, "visitors are also encouraged to visit the city's shopping plazas and regular craft fairs, take a scenic boat ride or fishing boat trip, or check out the vibrant nightlife and other entertainment on offer."
Alongside the Latin American Poker Tour organized by Luis Alberto Peluso, and won by German Dominik Nitsche who scooped close to $400,000 in the tournament, many other high profile events have brought visitors to Mar del Plata during the last four decades. These include the 1978 FIFA World Cup, as well as the 1995 Pan American Games, the 2001 Rugby World Cup Sevens, and the 2nd Parapan American Games in 2003.
More recently, Mar del Plata has also hosted the 2011 FIBA Americas Championship, acted as the 2012 Dakar Rally's starting point, and held the 20th World Transplant Games in 2015.
