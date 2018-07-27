Alice March to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention is a word everyone uses and sees frequently. But do we know its intensely overwhelming impact on us? “People inadvertently believe they know all about attention,” says Alice. “It’s a mainstream word we use all the time not realizing attention is the most important issue we have to deal with our whole lives.”

For the past thirty years Alice has lectured all over the world about the power of attention, because she discovered that it’s much more that just a word...it actually is everyone’s core need. Alice has provided valuable tools and insights to help businesses and organizations realize how critical attention is in creating more sustainable, productive stress free environments. Thousands of Corporate Executives, Teachers, Parents, Physicians, Health Care Providers, Coaches around the world have strongly benefited from Alice’s life changing staff trainings, workshops, and seminars.

“Attention is certainly a fundamental factor that’s more important than water,” says Alice. “Being held, cuddled and stroked is even more critical for children. Extensive research shows that even when orphans receive water, food, and shelter, they need more; when they don’t get the attention they need they tragically wither away and ultimately die.”

Alice cites another heart wrenching poignant example from almost 100 years ago. In the 1920’s the American psychologist, Harry Harlow, separated baby monkeys away from their mothers, putting them in socially isolating cages. Without their mother’s attention these babies soon began to withdraw, become antisocial, and ultimately passed away.

Alice is on a Mission to alert everyone about the negative impact of children watching mega television and, of course, using IPhones: how strongly both experiences distract people from living their real lives, being in the present, feeling their feelings.

“People are woefully fully disconnected from themselves these days,” says Alice. “ I fear for our children. How will they have meaningful, healthy relationships? I am really grateful TV didn’t come to my house when I was growing up, because watching often can lead to becoming addictive and leads to the next addiction. Social Scientists are now concerned with the obsessive amount of time people play video games. They’re calling this a disease, which diminishes their connecting with others in healthy, life supporting ways.”

“All relationships require responsiveness and attentiveness,” says Alice. “ We need to start active listening to the needs of people we care about. We need to let others know we see them, we support them. With Alice’s exceptional coaching, connections are made, relationships profoundly strengthened. “One gesture, the act of positive attention from a parent, teacher or a boss can change a life. Appropriate, quality ATTENTION can often be a matter of life or death.”

