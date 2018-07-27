Dr. Debra Ford of The SolePath Institute to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Debra is the creator of SolePath. She is a Doctor of metaphysical science, ordained Minister, educator, counselor and one of the founders of The SolePath Institute. She is the author of fourteen books including “SolePath: The Path to Purpose and a Beautiful Life.”

“Most people seek me out because they are feeling lost and overwhelmed, searching for purpose in their lives,” says Dr. Debra. “At the SolePath Institute we take you on an enlightened journey of self- awareness and a deeply profound study of yourself so that you can look at the world optimistically and with self-assuredness.”

Through her own personal struggles and tragedies such as suffering sexual abuse as a child, divorce, and a near- death experience, Dr. Debra ultimately found her calling from her innate desire to be of service to others. “SolePath was born out of my yearning to help people answer the fundamental questions of life,” says Dr. Debra. “When you know your SolePath you discover who you are born to be and what you can give back to the world. Life becomes easier, less stressful, uplifting and more reassuring.”

Dr. Debra says “At the SolePath Institute we are in the business of happiness. And we have learned that the start of finding happiness is always a deeper level of self-awareness. A deep knowing of what expands you and what collapses you, of what makes you feel dark and what makes you feel light and bright. That’s where SolePath can help.”

SolePath is your soul ID. At the SolePath Institute we measure your energetics and give you your best lifehack ever - your SolePath. And when you know your SolePath, you understand how to navigate your life, you can be who you dreamed you’d be, and you can be who the world needs you to be.

Your SolePath is a braid of two LightPaths and one DarkPath. Your LightPaths are expanding energy and there are three words that define them. The first word is ‘gifts’, those things that you give to the world; the second is ‘greatness’, your personal talents your deep self worth; the third is ‘purpose’ which is your guide to that thing that you were born to do with your life. All of the clues to your gifts, greatness and purpose sit in your LightPaths.

Your DarkPath is collapsed energy and is your place of personal growth. How do you know when you are in your DarkPath? It’s very easy to recognize - it’s whenever you are experiencing negative feelings, whenever you are in a negative thought spiral, or you are having negative outcomes and experiences in your life. All of the things that you don’t want in your life – that’s your DarkPath.

SolePath is always only about you, about you as an individual finding your way and walking your path to purpose and a beautiful life. SolePath helps you find your role so that you can make a difference because as Plato said - there is a place that you are to fill and no one else can fill; and there is something that you are to do which no one else can do.

Your personal, unique SolePath is who you are born to be. It’s your guide to a life filled with happiness, peace, joy, love, purpose, health and meaning. And when you know your SolePath you can navigate those pitfalls and those things that trip you up in your life and make you unhappy, and connect to your unique, personal, individual gifts and greatness.

Our vision at the SolePath Institute is for everyone to know their SolePath, to understand themselves better and find their role in the world. Although knowing your SolePath is priceless, it costs only what you feel able to give.

How do you discover your SolePath? Go online to SolePath.org to make your donation, upload a recent headshot selfie and fill out a short form. Once we receive your request for a SolePath analysis, we connect to the field and measure your energetics to reveal your SolePath, your braid of two LightPaths and one DarkPath. Your LightPaths are expanding energy and provide direction for knowing your life’s purpose. Your DarkPath is collapsed energy and provides the contrast for personal growth.

“Life is supposed to be happy,” says Dr. Debra. “People should be mindful that joy is found within us not outside of us. When you know yourself at such a deep level through your SolePath, you can find happiness. I just know that we can be more joyful and content and it all starts with the journey into self-awareness.”

CUTV news will feature Dr. Debra Ford in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 31st at 11 a.m. EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Dr. Debra Ford visit www.solepathinstitute.org

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno