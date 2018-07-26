Edwin Dixon Epperson III is Helping Veterans Readapt to Civilian Life After Service
For many who complete multiple tours of duty and have a distinguished career of service, reintegration into civilian life can be a challenge, especially when it comes to finding a job that brings fulfillment and purpose. After years of forming unexplainably strong bonds in the service with fellow service men and women, it can be incredibly difficult to find meaningful relationships and a sense of purpose once back in everyday life as a civilian. Mr. Epperson wants to facilitate and change that. As a veteran advocate, he’s actively seeking veterans who may be in need with the express purpose of helping provide and place them with jobs that will help them support their families and provide meaning and purpose where there tends to be a gap.
The Problems Veterans Face with Reintegration
Unlike many civilians who may have never seen combat, Edwin Dixon Epperson III understands the struggles that come with multiple combat tours as a Green Beret and the re-integration difficulties that can seem insurmountable at times. It’s no secret that many veterans suffer from PTSD, but the reason why might not be so obvious.
When in the military, soldiers form extremely tight bonds with each other. They are trained to rely on each other fully and if required will gladly lay down their lives to save a fellow soldier. And while the horrors of war might be difficult to face, reintegration into civilian life and assimilation back into a family role while trying to find a career that provides the same level of satisfaction, fulfillment and purpose can elicit the same “fight or flight” reaction associated with combat. It is this that Epperson wants to assist with.
Jobs for Veterans
Edwin Dixon Epperson III has incredible respect for soldiers who have returned from duty and is, therefore, seeking out veterans in need to help them build something for themselves. His company, Vertical Fund Management, is poised to join forces with other veteran organizations in an effort to collaborate and share resources to achieve this task, in the greater Tampa Bay area.
One of the main focuses is not only getting veterans employed but to also answer the huge need of affordable housing in the greater Tampa Bay region, Mr. Epperson wants to equip veterans with all the necessary skills and tools they need, while facilitating the opportunity for them to achieve this.
By integrating veterans into a trade and providing affordable housing, they’ll be on the path to not only learning a new skill and discovering all the basics that are essential for starting and growing a business, but they will have a place to call home as they find their life’s purpose and continue to serve their community. In this way, they can also contribute to their local community, and build those crucial bonds of friendship and brotherhood with other veterans.
To find out more how you and your organization can contribute and be a part of a veterans reintegration please reach out to Edwin D Epperson III at info@verticalfundmgmt.com
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here