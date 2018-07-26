Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of New Citrus Heights Location with Ten Days of Free Car Washes

Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on July 30 and Free Washes from August 1 through August 10

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA, USA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, California’s largest chain of car washes, is giving away the best “Lucky Duck” car wash package to every customer for ten days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving Citrus Heights and the surrounding areas. The free car wash days begin on August 1st and run through August 10th and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack Car Wash is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new location at 7882 Lichen Drive, right off the Antelope Exit on I-80, is the 17th Quick Quack Car Wash to serve the Sacramento Area including recent openings in Rocklin, Folsom, and Auburn. Additional locations in Lincoln, South Sacramento, Elk Grove, and West Sacramento will begin construction this year.

In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special “Preview Fundraiser” on Monday, July 30th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit the Lambert family from Citrus Heights, who lost their home in a fire. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the new car wash prior to the Grand Opening and receive the best wash for free. Quick Quack will be matching donations from customers.

“We are honored to continue to grow and serve Citrus Heights with a second location as well as extend our brand across all of Sacramento,” said Jason Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “It is a wonderful thing to grow our family of team members, customers, and community partners.”

Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.

In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.

About Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than sixty locations in California, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.

