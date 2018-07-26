SkyTech sign agreement with Aero Vodochody at Farnborough, ahead of SkyTech sponsoring Military Flight Training 2018
At Farnborough International Airshow 2018, air training service company SkyTech signed an agreement with Aero Vodochody for the delivery of 10 L-39NG aircraft.LONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farnborough International Airshow 2018 showcased the best of the global aerospace industry, with industry confidence at an all-time high after the show saw orders worth $192bn made, an increase of $67.5bn from 2016, and over 1,400 commercial aircraft ordered, valued at $154bn, as well as more than 1,432 engines ordered, worth $22bn.*
One of this year's key partnerships included Czech aircraft company Aero Vodochody, who signed a binding agreement with contracted air training service company SkyTech, for the delivery of 10 L-39NG aircraft, as well as the option for another six aircrafts.
SkyTech's senior vice-president, and key speaker at this year’s Military Flight Training conference, Mal Sandford said that the company would be working to create a range of contracting models for potential customers, including pay-by-the-hour and leasing options.
Mr Sandford stated “There’s shortfalls in training, there’s shortfalls in human resources for air forces, and there’s also a shortfall in budgets. So, we will provide a very innovative way to allow air forces to come and fly this – not in terms of a training school but give governments access to these aircraft on a cheaper scale.” **
Mr Sandford will be presenting on "A New Paradigm in Training" at this year's 7th Annual Military Flight Training Conference, taking place on the 10th and 11th October 2018 in London, UK. Mr Sandford will be focusing on:
• Advancing the availability of training needs in 2019 and beyond
• Buy what you need, as you need it
• New perfectly suited platforms that meet Phase 3 & 4 and LIFT requirements
• Retaining country-specific needs
This year’s two-day conference will also host an international gathering of military and industry experts to discuss the latest updates on flight training tactics and the technological advances made in simulation programmes, with specific briefings on the 3 main platforms fast jet, fixed wing, and rotary.
The event will also feature over 16 in-depth presentations from international experts, including "Enabling Combined Air Operations through Aviation Education and Training", presented by Lieutenant Colonel David Max, Commandant, Inter-European Air Forces Academy, US Air Force Europe, who will discuss:
• Strengthening NATO and Partnership for Peace air force capabilities and interoperability
• Targeted military education and training
• Promote improved relations at all levels of Allied Air Forces
At this year's 7th annual event, delegates will have the unrivalled opportunity to take advantage of the knowledge and expertise provided by international senior military presenters from France, USA, UK, Canada, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Italy.
View the latest agenda and speaker line-up, as well as other exclusive content on the event website. Book by 31st August and receive a £200 discount, register at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr
For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk
Military Flight Training
10th – 11th October 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
Follow us @SMiGroupDefence
Tweet us #SMIMFT
* aero-mag.com
**janes.com
---- END ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Maria Mandic
SMi Group
+44 (0) 207 827 6124
email us here