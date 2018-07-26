HERA 5 – A New Luxury Lifestyle Service Launching Soon

HERA 5 (hera5.com) – a new luxury membership website that offers clients high-end products and concierge services is launching.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HERA 5 (hera5.com) – a new luxury membership website that offers clients high-end products and concierge services is launching. The service, which functions as a membership club, named HERA 5 offers high-end goods and services, including exclusive night clubs, boats and yachts, luxury hotels, exotic cars, watches, tours, events and more.

The main goal of the company is “to provide assistance to the people who are willing to invest more resources on business trips, holidays and physical goods.”

According to the team behind HERA 5, the service is mostly suitable for executives in various businesses that require them to travel a lot. HERA 5 can offer them full concierge services, ranging from luxury hotel accommodation, airport pickups and booking tables in a “members only” clubs to different leisure options for their free time while travelling.

The vast development of the “business tourism” brought about an increasing demand for vacations, involving yacht cruises, investment trips, exquisite dining meetings and more. A perfect example would be businessmen who are meeting with future partners and are looking for a high-class restaurant in the area for the event. Those who pick a restaurant from HERA 5 will, along with the guests, receive complementary desserts due to the partnership of the service with various high-end dining places.

HERA 5 is targeting businessmen, travellers, and wealthier populations , who are looking for concierge services for their business trips.

Currently, the website provides 11 categories which are divided between self-redeemed services/products and concierge services which will be delivered by a dedicated account manager. The following are the currently available categories:

1) Fine Dining and Clubs; 2) Hotels; 3) Watches and Jewelry; 4) Fashion; 5) Events; 6) Real Estate; 7) Tours; 8) Luxurious Cars; 9) Boats and Yachts; 10) Jets and 11) VIP Meet and Greet. More categories are expected to be added soon to the list.

For further questions, customers are encouraged to contact the support team through the following form: http://hera5.com/contact-us/

A recently opened Instagram account is also inviting people to follow the brand: https://www.instagram.com/officialhera5/