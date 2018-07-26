Updated Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector Conference Brochure Now Available #milsocialmedia
The updated event brochure for Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector taking place this November is now available to download from the event website.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group Reports: The full agenda for the 8th Annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector Conference, which is taking place on the 28th and 29th November 2018 in London, UK, is now available for you to download from the event website.
Did you know it has been recognised that the risks and benefits of social media use in the armed forces need to be identified by senior staff and policymakers, to develop effective guidance and secure best practice?
Furthermore, Richard Cole, Director at I3 Gen, who will be chairing the conference, recently explained on social media via a Twitter post on July 3 that we should treat social media like a weapon. He emphasized the importance of learning how to use it safely and provide training, as well as the importance of trusting people to use it responsibly, he also detailed how to take action against improper use.
Source: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/34247/social_media_info_card.pdf
At this year’s Social Media in the Defence & Military Sector (#milsocialmedia), taking place on 28th and 29th November 2018 in London, participants will be exploring digital military campaign effectiveness and awareness through social media.
This is a key event for colleagues within the defence, military sector who work in social media, marketing, public relations (internal and external) and public affairs.
SMi Group have been busy working on growing the 2-day agenda and adding a second pre-conference workshop. The complete event brochure is now available for download. The following are the speakers and workshop which have been added since June, more details can be found within the brochure.
• CHAIR: Richard Cole, Director, I3 Gen
• Commissioner Dirk Feldhaus, Director of Communications - German Military, German Army
• Captain Molloy, Press Officer, Irish Defence Forces
• Pre-conference workshop added on 27th November 2018 at 9am to 1pm on The Use of Social Media for Military Recruitment
The updated events brochure is now available to download on the event website, where you can also register online: www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR2. Bookings make by 28th September will be eligible for a £200 early bird discount.
Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector
28th – 29th November 2018
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, 97 Cromwell Road, London, UK
