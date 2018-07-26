Whey Protein Market Size | Global Industry Demand | Growth | Share 2018- 2023

Whey Protein Market

Whey is made of different proteins which consist of beta-lactoglobulin, glycomacropeptide, and alpha-lactalbumin, albumin. It is widely used in industries like feed, health care, food, nutritional, personal care, and pharmaceutical business. Whey protein provides numerous advantages like stress reduction, weight-management supplements, cancer-fighting capability, increased muscle growth and muscle protein synthesis that supports the sports nutrition sector, improvement of the immune system, diet support. Though initially used only in the sector of sports to provide strength and endurance to athletes, it is now available for different masses in the form of powder, nutritional bars, beverages and kids-related supplements.

Market trends and enablers:

Whey protein is given more preference by consumers compared to its alternatives like Soy and others. They provide a variety of health benefits like reducing blood pressure, arterial stiffness, enhancing insulin response and lipid profile levels of glucose, and nutritional content to the infants and newborns. In adults, this is used for control of cholesterol levels, burning fat, muscle protein synthesis, increase the immune system, and strong resistance to many ailments.

Whey Protein Market as per the report of Market Data Forecast was valued at USD 8.95 billion in 2018 and predicted to attain USD 12.61 billion by 2023 with growing CAGR of 7.1% in the mentioned forecast period.

The marketplace for whey protein is especially driven by factors like use of whey protein to increase the muscles in young adults, use in functional foods, bakery, dairy, and alternative sectors. Additionally, factors like increasing health awareness among customers, raising number of health clubs and fitness centres, senior citizens with poor appetites consuming protein shakes to complete their nutrition diet, increasing sports activities, several industrial uses of whey, health benefits of dairy farm nutrition, and high demand for milk-based ingredients in skin and hair care cosmetics.

However, raising prices of the whey protein manufacturing, overdose of whey protein resulting in unwanted side effects like diarrhea, thrust, bloating and cramps are restraining the worldwide whey protein market.

Market segmentation:

The global market for Whey Protein is classified on the basis of type and application. Whey protein concentrate, which is high in lactose and low in protein, is gaining prominence among the customers although hydrolyzed whey protein is the leading market contributor on the grounds of type. Whey protein concentrate is primarily utilized in the production of nutritional supplements and protein beverages.

Dietary supplements sector is the largest segment on the basis of application and expected to remain constant within the forecast period. It occupies more than 60% of the total whey protein market due to the changing preferences of customers for a healthy and nutritious diet. The dearth of protein in many nations will positively impact the growth of pharmaceutical and clinical nutrition segments.

Regional Analysis:

The global whey protein market is geographically studied in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest market share in the whey protein products with the growing fitness interests in adults and elderly population of the region. Europe, in the second leading position, will soon overtake the North America revenue due to the government encouraging health activities and increasing investments in nutritious products. The Asia-Pacific with the emerging nations like India, China, and Japan is estimated to have a rapid growth in the whey protein market owing to the increased number of people taking part in sports and fitness activities, rising gymnasiums and fitness centers, the increasing number of health-conscious customers, growing young population and rising disposable income.

Competition analysis:

The benefits and profits of whey protein in infant products have attracted many companies to manufacture those products on a large scale. Some of the prominent companies dominating the Global Whey Protein market are Milk Specialties Global, DMK Group, Arla Foods, American Dairy Products Institute, Agropur MSI, Maple Island, Hilmar Cheese Company, Davisco Foods International, Inc., and Glanbia.

