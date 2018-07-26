Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Growth Report, 2018-2023

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market By Mode of Treatment, By Infection, by Region - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the reports of the World Health Organization, around 15% to 16% of mortality rates around the globe are caused by infectious diseases spread by virus, bacteria, parasites, and fungi.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is the leading infectious disease with almost 46% of the total market presence. It is followed by hepatitis virus infection, which primarily affects the functionality of human liver. In the west and Central Africa, around 6.5 million people were identified with the HIV in 2015 according to the studies of Avert, a charity organization based in the United Kingdom. Apart from the parasitic infections, the diseases can also be spread by poor hygiene conditions and improper sanitation.

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market was worth USD 105.13 Billion in 2018 and estimated to reach USD 154.18 Billion by the end of 2023 with a growing potential of 7.96 %

Infectious Disease Therapeutics refers to the medicines or drugs used for the diagnosis or the treatment of these ailments. Anti-infective drugs are the most commonly used medicines for such infections. The World Health Organization with its Global Health Sector Strategy on hepatitis virus aims to provide treatment to almost 80% of the disease infected victims by 2030.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across different parts of the world due to illiteracy and ignorance is the catalyst for the growth of the respective therapeutics market. Some other factors that can propel the market growth in the years ahead are growing elderly population, increase in healthcare investments, initiatives to bring the awareness about the spread and treatment of the infections, development of new drugs, and government funding for the promotion of these infectious disease medicines along with the reimbursements.

On the contrary, the expanding use of generic drugs, the lack of awareness about the treatment procedures in emerging nations, low adoption of anti-infective drugs, increasing number of counterfeit medicines, the expiry of patents for many therapeutic drugs, shortage of proper healthcare facilities in some parts of the world, and others can act as the inhibitors for the expansion of the global infectious diseases medicines market.

The full report by Market Data Forecast provides all the necessary information about the global market size, share, revenue, analysis, trends and forecast along with the focus on the geographical segmentation and competitive landscape.

The worldwide infectious diseases drugs market is classified based on the treatment, target organisms, infection type, distribution channels and geographical regions. HIV therapeutics is leading in the world followed by the drugs for influenza, hepatitis, malaria, tuberculosis and Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Based on geographical distribution, the global market is studied in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America with investments in the medical science and drug discovery, government reimbursements and funding, increasing geriatric people and the spread of infectious diseases accounts for almost 40% of the total international market share. The Asia Pacific with the emerging nations like China and India is going to witness rapid growth in the therapeutics market. Africa region also offers immense market potential with a large number of the tribal population without proper education and information about these infections.

Easy methods for drug approval have benefited many drug manufacturing companies around the globe. Some of the most popular companies are Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical, Inc., Merck & Co., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Auritec Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Recent trends in the market like free supply of malaria medicine in African regions by Novartis, FDA approval to Merck & Co. for the use ISENTRESS HD in the treatment of HIV-1 infection, Health Canada approval to BioCryst for the RAPIVAB drug for influenza treatment and others showcase a great future for the global infectious disease therapeutics market.

