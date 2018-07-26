Florida Attorney Richard Ehrlich has been selected to join "Lawyers of Distinction"
“Lawyers of Distinction” requires a four-part procedure where a lawyer must first be nominated, followed by an evaluation, ethics review, and final selection.
Richard stated, “As you can imagine I am very honored and humbled to be considered, let alone being asked to join a distinguished group of talented lawyers.” He went on to add “I hope my clients find me to be accessible, prompt, courteous and someone that pays attention to detail. These are all the qualities you would expect and want from an experienced attorney.”
Mr. Ehrlich specializes in Corporate, Estate and Personal Financial Planning. Throughout his career, Richard has prepared hundreds of estate plans and helped hundreds of small businesses navigate the various issues involving insurance, retirement and employee retention. He has helped numerous families deal with the difficulties of taking care of elderly relatives and assisted with all of their long-term planning and long-term care needs. Finally, he has helped investors with their losses in unsuitable investments. Mr. Ehrlich’s practice areas include Wills, Trusts and Probate, and Securities Arbitration.
About Mr. Richard Ehrlich, Attorney at Law
Richard Ehrlich received his Juris Doctor from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. Before attending law school, he attended the University of Chicago and received his B.A. in Political Science. Richard also completed the proper training to be a Certified Financial Planner at New York University. He is a member of the following Bar Associations: Florida, New York, and New Jersey.
