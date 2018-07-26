Entertainment Industry Veterans Announce The Launch of The Halp Network
Veterans William "Chip" Beaman and Julia Bianco Schoeffling Find Their True CallingLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment industry veterans William “Chip” Beaman and Julia Bianco Schoeffling have launched a new company, The Halp Network. The company was established to assist both production and creative talent the ability to find each other. With the ever-changing landscape of entertainment, quality talent often struggles in their search for the next job. The Halp Network fills that need of having one resource to turn to while offering developers and producers the chance to find a trusted partner.
“Over the years, we’ve had the opportunity to recommend many talented people to work on various projects,” commented Chip Beaman, Halp’s CEO. “It was because of those numerous requests for talent or freelancers looking for key projects that we realized there was a need within the wider entertainment community.”
“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to connect people,” added Julia Bianco Schoeffling, COO of The Halp Network. “We’ve spent years vetting vendors and preparing them to meet the ever- changing needs of the entertainment industry. Both Chip and I have an extremely strong network of incredibly talented professionals and we’re proud to consider them partners.
William “Chip” Beaman is an award-winning entertainment veteran with nearly 30 years of experience. He most recently served as the VP for Formosa Group’s Interactive Division overseeing the audio and VO production of some of the industry’s most well-known titles. Building strong internal teams, sourcing quality external resources and identifying as well as promoting ground-breaking content, he has also produced multi-milliondollar interactive games for Disney Interactive, THQ and many others. Notable recent projects include Uncharted 4, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Metal Gear Solid series, the God of War series, Final Fantasy XIV, Call of Duty series, Halo 2 Anniversary, Star Wars: The Old Republic and The Last of Us. Chip is a regular contributor at the SAG-AFTRA Interactive Media negotiations representing management. He is a member of the International Game Developers Association & The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences. Chip serves as co-chairman of GVAC (G.A.N.G. Voice Actor Coalition), a professional branch of the Game Audio Network Guild, where, for nearly a decade, he has aided in developing policy and evangelizing the unique needs and issues surrounding professional dialog production. He was awarded the GANG Distinguished Service Award at the 2009 GANG Awards.
Julia Bianco Schoeffling has built a network of incredibly talented connections over the past 15 years in the business. She has had her hand in some of the most influential franchises in history including Gears of War, God of War, Call of Duty, Skylanders, Uncharted, The Last of Us, Legend of Zelda, Mass Effect, Dragon Age and many more. She previously held the post of Director of Voice Over Services and Head of Casting at Formosa Group where she helped form the Interactive division which grew into a division of 20 full-time employees in only five years. More recently in her role there, she focused on casting for interactive and new media including performance and voice capture. Recent casting credits include the VR title, hit throwback Crash Bandicoot: Insane Trilogy, Lucky’s Tale 2 and Square’s Secret of Mana. Prior to Formosa, Julia worked for top developers and audio vendors in Los Angeles including the award-winning Soundelux Design Music Group and world-renowned game developer, Treyarch.
.
About The Halp Network
The Halp Network is the brainchild of industry veterans William “Chip” Beaman and Julia Bianco Schoeffling. The company is a trusted network of creative entertainment industry professionals and vendors. Their mission is to connect quality talent and content creators to encourage learning and set best practices in an ever-changing industry. To learn more about their services, please visit www.thehalpnetwork.com.
# # #
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Sue Procko
The Procko Group, Inc.
323-719-8141
email us here