Smoke Alarm Monitoring to Offer Fundraising Sponsorship Alliances

Helping nonprofits raise funds AND save livesGARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoke Alarm Monitoring, Inc. (“SAM”) out of Garden City, NY is now offering nonprofits the opportunity to raise funds for their organizations and help save the lives of family and pets.
With direct donations from consumers to nonprofits dwindling down due to new tax laws, COO Zsolt Sapy states, “the time has come for companies to make alliances with nonprofits when it benefits all involved. With SAM offering this special program, nonprofits can earn income with their participation, and at the same time, benefit their members, volunteers and the public by potentially saving lives. We hope other companies follow suit.”
SAM offers the only patented, battery-powered cellular photoelectric smart smoke detector that works right out of the box with 24/7 live dispatch, and also notifies the homeowner in the event of smoke. SAM gives nonprofits’ clients a discounted rate on the detectors and the nonprofit keeps the money from the sale of detectors. Nonprofits are assigned a special link so they can monitor donations.
Most homeowner’s insurance policies offer a five to fifteen percent discount on smoke detection live monitoring plans. This savings often partially or completely covers the cost of monitoring.
Why use a photoelectric smoke detector? Because the regular ionization detectors most people use are meant to detect “fast flames,” like those from burning food on a stove. Photoelectric smoke detectors sense slow, smoldering smoke, like that from burning furniture. Unattended pets often set their own homes on fire and pets can’t call 911.
Applications include residential and commercial properties, barns, kennels, and livestock facilities. Don’t risk your family and pets to loss of life or serious injury by fire.
The statistics are frightening. According to the National Fire Protection Association, “only 75% of home smoke detectors are working. Household pets are responsible for nearly 1,000 house fires each year in the United States.” The United States Fire Administration estimated 500,000 pets are affected annually by fires.
About Smoke Alarm Monitoring
Smoke Alarm Monitoring specializes in a patented, photoelectric cellular smoke detector with live 24/7 monitoring. SAM’s goal is to alert the public to smoke and fire risks and help save the lives of family and pets as well as property. SAM offers fundraising partnerships with pet rescues, shelters, and nonprofit organizations. Homeowner’s insurance discounts often cover the cost of monitoring.
