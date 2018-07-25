OIAC welcomes U.S. officials’ continued commitment to hold Tehran accountable for terror and human rights violations

Iran Sponsored Terror Sec. Mike Pompeo Paris Free Iran 2018 Gathering

It is time for the U.S. to urge all its European counterparts to close the Iranian regime’s embassies as they act as centers for plotting terrorism.

Just earlier this month, an Iranian ‘diplomat’ based in Vienna was arrested and charged with supplying explosives for a terrorist bomb scheduled to bomb a political rally in France.” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) welcomes tAmerican officials’ continued commitment to supporting the Iranian people and to holding the Iranian regime and its officials accountable for their human rights abuses inside Iran and their sponsorship of terrorism abroad..

Although, our community members like the people inside Iran had hoped for a change in the Iranian regime’s behavior--as such an unlikely transformation would lead to the regime’s overthrow--nearly 40 years of struggle against religious tyranny has demonstrated that the clerical regime is incapable of reform. Thus, the only remaining alternative is a democratic regime change by the Iranian people and their organized resistance.

As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated “Just earlier this month, an Iranian ‘diplomat’ based in Vienna was arrested and charged with supplying explosives for a terrorist bomb scheduled to bomb a political rally in France. This tells you everything you need to know about the regime: At the same time they’re trying to convince Europe to stay in the nuclear deal, they’re covertly plotting terrorist attacks in the heart of Europe.” A large number of the American citizens who were our community members were present in this “Free Iran 2018—The Alternative” rally in Paris.

The Iranian regime’s targeting of the pro-democracy rally in the heart of Europe is a clear indication that the mullahs are willing to do anything with enormous risks to deliver blow to the viable alternative to the Iranian regime as its very survival is being threatened by the Iranian people and their organized opposition.

Tehran’s desperate stepped up terrorism must be confronted decisively. It is time for the U.S. to urge all its European counterparts to close the Iranian regime’s embassies as they act as centers for plotting terrorism.

We are very hopeful that “the next 40 years of Iran’s history will not be marked by repression and fear – but with freedom and fulfillment – for the Iranian people.” Our community members see this as a noble duty to work relentlessly to help realizing a free Iran.

The Organization of Iranian-American communities-US (OIAC), all-volunteers non profit organization, believes democracy and human rights in Iran are imperative to the national security of America and peace in the Middle East and beyond.

Free Iran-The Alternative