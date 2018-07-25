Dr. Ruiz & Associates Puts Patients First, Earns 6 Straight Spectrum Awards for Customer Satisfaction

Dr. Ruiz & Associates Wins Sixth Consecutive Spectrum Award

Burbank dental practice Dr. Ruiz & Associates receives its 6th consecutive City Beat News Spectrum Award for providing patients with excellent service.

It’s about creating an excellent experience for patients during every interaction they have with the office. It’s about impressing patients from the moment they enter the office until they walk out.” — Deborah Shaaban, Office Manager

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ruiz & Associates has once again received high praise from satisfied patients and earned itself the prestigious City Beat News (CBN) Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for the 6th straight year with the highest possible rating of 5 stars.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes businesses for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN’s independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4 or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

Known to many in the community as the premier dental practice in Burbank, Dr. Ruiz & Associates has an impeccable reputation due not just to quality dental services, but also its personalized attention to each and every patient. From dentists to front office staff, the entire team maintains a very high focus on patient care, treating everyone who visits like family.

Dr. Ruiz & Associates has handcrafted smiles for more than 20 years. “We know each of our patients by name, prepare for their individual care and do not double book appointments,” says Deborah Shaaban, Office Manager. “In the spa-like atmosphere of our office, Dr. Jose-Luis Ruiz, Dr. David Sewell and Dr. Samira Fares can give you a beautiful smile at an affordable price.”

Additionally, the practice uses a very unique approach, called Supra-Gingival Minimally Invasive Dentistry, which is a healthier form of dentistry and all the work is completed above the gum line. “The services our skilled dentists provide are not only better for your wallet, but for your dental and overall health as well since we use biocompatible, high-quality materials and minimally invasive techniques,” says Shaaban. “We apply the most up-to-date advances in ceramics, composites and adhesions in order to save the original tooth and give you healthier gums and a healthier smile.”

Not only does the practice focus on providing high-quality, minimally invasive dental care, but also on giving patients a relaxing, comfortable environment — something they have succeeded on, according to Pacman Packer: “From the time I came into the office, the personnel have been very helpful, professional, caring and most importantly, very knowledgeable. The overall atmosphere in the office is friendly, clean and, even for a dentist office, soothing — especially the massage chair, which is my favorite. I want to thank everyone in the office for taking care of my dental needs, making me feel like a valued customer and even as a friend beyond the patient level.”

But superior customer service goes beyond simply being nice to patients or having a positive atmosphere, says Shaaban. “It’s about creating an excellent experience for patients during every interaction they have with the office. It’s about impressing patients from the moment they enter the office until they walk out the door.”

“My visit was very enjoyable and although it may seem like an oxymoron to describe a visit to the dentist in that manner, it really was,” says Thomas de la Mora. “The hygienist took great care of me and made the experience actually enjoyable. The front office staff is always professional and friendly. I feel like I am going to visit friends when I go there…and they’re a dentist — who says that? They’re the best, really!”

Dr. Ruiz & Associates is located at 1226 W. Olive Avenue in Burbank. For more information, call 818-558-4332 or go online to www.drruizassociates.com. Visit the practice’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Dr-Ruiz-and-associates-Burbank-CA.

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.