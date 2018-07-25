Green Africa Airways Joins Flight Safety Foundation
In a joint statement, Captains Jag Singh and Bart Roberts, Green Africa Airways’ Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of Safety Review Board, respectively, said, “At Green Africa Airways, safety is a key component of our promise to customers. Being a start-up gives us a unique opportunity to lay a strong foundation to deliver on this promise. Our membership of the Flight Safety Foundation is a small but symbolic demonstration of our commitment to setting the standard of safety and excellence in Nigeria and the broader African continent.”
Jon Beatty, President & CEO of Flight Safety Foundation, noted, “I’m very happy to welcome Green Africa Airways to the Flight Safety Foundation family. We are especially delighted that even as a young start-up, the Green Africa Airways’ team is already working on putting world-class structures and systems in place to ensure the safety of their customers. We at Flight Safety Foundation look forward to working with them in their pursuit to build Green Africa Airways into one of the safest carriers in the industry.”
