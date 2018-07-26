Nearly 50% of B2B marketers no longer work to a fixed budget. New survey finds key shifts in modern B2B marketer's role.
2018 B2B Marketing Survey unveils key insights on the role of the modern B2B marketing professionals and future trends for B2B marketing industry.
New research from Contentive, a global B2B marketing and events company, found that the role of the modern B2B marketing professional is rapidly shifting, due to the explosion of data, analytics and automation tools.
Contentive surveyed its trusted community of B2B marketing professionals to learn more about their key challenges and for a glimpse for what the future holds for B2B marketing.
The top three trends that are influencing emerging strategies are personalisation, artificial intelligence and influencer marketing. The survey found that 57% of B2B marketers consider personalisation as the key trend that will influence their marketing strategy for the next 12 months. With an increasing focus on utilising data and technology to craft personalised, tailored messages, the modern B2B marketer is constantly testing, iterating and optimising different marketing channels to analyse the success of their marketing campaigns.
As a result, marketing budgets are no longer fixed, with 48% marketers allocating budgets on an on-going basis to effective channels. In many cases, this means marketing budgets are increasing, with 66% respondents expecting their marketing budget to increase for the year.
Collaboration between sales and marketing is also increasingly important, with ever stronger focus on new business conversion as well as ROI from existing customers and website traffic. Top of the funnel leads are no longer the preferred campaign outcome. Marketers are increasingly challenged to deliver nurtured, or even sales qualified leads.
Key findings from the survey:
1) 57% of B2B marketers think personalisation is the key trend will influence next 12 months.
2) 50% of B2B marketers are now demanding leads that are fed into the middle and bottom – not just the top – of the funnel.
3) ROI priorities are clear, with conversation rates, yield growth and site traffic top of mind.
4) Collaboration with colleagues is more critical than ever. As marketing becomes more visibly integral to business success, five colleagues now typically have input on investment decisions.
5) Content marketing is here to stay. Like social media and email marketing these channels remain critical to delivering on ROI goals.
''Marketing is shifting from an art to a science, and has been significantly disrupted by technology over the last few years. It's about blending the data science of marketing with the art of brand-positioning, whilst not ignoring critical parts of the marketing mix such as brand building, thought leadership and positioning your business as a solution to your customer's problem,'' said Sandeep Saujani, CEO of Contentive
To download the key findings from the 2018 B2B Marketing Survey, click the link here.
