The UK And Germany Offer Most Opportunities To Western Europe's Construction Contractors Up To 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Construction Market Strategies And Opportunities To 2021, a new report from The Business Research Company, shows that major opportunities will arise in the UK's construction market, notwithstanding Brexit, as growth in all segments—heavy and civil engineering, building construction, specialty construction and land development and planning—will be buoyant to 2022. At 13.7% year on year, the UK's construction market has been growing more rapidly even than China’s. A housing shortage leading to rapid property price increases in given areas, especially London, stimulated the UK building market during recent years when the country’s economy was growing very fast. Going forward, a modest reduction to 12% in construction is forecast, but this still puts it ahead in growth terms of all other major economies except Germany. Increasing investment in residential and transport master plans, including the HS2 high-speed train line, regeneration and renewal of former industrial and residential neighbourhoods, infrastructure modernization such as the Thames Tideway, an infrastructure project aiming at protecting the River Thames from increasing levels of untreated sewage, and re-zoning to allow housing development are expected to drive the market to 2022.

In Germany, already significant growth in the land planning and development, building construction and specialty trades segments is accelerating to 17.4%, 10.4% and 16.9% respectively. Only the heavy and civil engineering is plodding, with growth forecast at 3.8% a year. Under its 2030 Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan (FTIP), Germany's federal government will be investing $147.6 billion in Germany’s roads during 2016-2030, of which $74.4 billion will be allocated for structural maintenance and replacement infrastructure. By 2030, $299.6 billion will have been invested to renovate and interlink Germany’s transport infrastructure.

Download a sample of the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=807&type=smp

Opportunities are likely to be few and far between in Italy and Spain where the markets are shrinking or barely growing. In the case of Italy's building market the drop will be by 3% a year, meaning that the market will be worth $20 billion less a year in 2022 than it was in 2017. The outlook is more hopeful in France, at least for building, where growth of 6.2% a year is forecast, though heavy and civil engineering will see only 2.5% annual growth and specialty trades only 1.5%.

Where To Learn More

Read the Global Construction Market Strategies And Opportunities To 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global construction market, building construction, heavy and civil engineering construction, specialty construction contractors, land planning and development.

Construction Market Companies Covered: China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Communications Construction Group Ltd., Vinci SA, and Power Construction Corp. Of China, Bechtel Corporation*, Grupo ACS, Bouygues SA, Skanska Group.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, Italy, Brazil

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data Segmentations: Construction Market historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, construction market segmentation by type of construction (building construction, heavy and civil engineering construction, specialty construction contractors, land planning and development) market shares, subsegment shares, historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global competitor sales and market shares.

Other Data: Per capita average construction market expenditure, global and by country, construction market comparison with industry metrics across countries, construction market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; construction market customer information, global number of construction market enterprises for 2017, average construction market revenue per enterprise for 2017, global number of employees in the construction market, and average revenues per employee in the construction market for 2017- by country

Other Information: Drivers and restraints of the construction market, PESTEL analysis, construction market customer information, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 5 construction market companies, highest valued construction projects, construction market survey information, construction market trends and strategies, construction market key mergers and acquisitions

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Number of figures in the report: 167

Number of tables in the report: 166

Download Complete Table of Contents at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=807&type=toc

Interested to know more? Here is a list of reports similar to “Global Construction Market Strategies And Opportunities To 2021”:

Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Report 2018

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Manufacturing Market Global Briefing 2018 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-construction-and-mining-machinery-manufacturing-market-global-briefing-2018)

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.