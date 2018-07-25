Noble Ant Early Adopters Are Expected to Be the Richest Cryptoholders in 2019
The Noble Ant (https://nobleant.io/) ICO is expected to be the biggest ICO in 2018-2019.MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Noble Ant (http://nobleant.io/) ICO is expected to be the biggest ICO in 2018-2019. Noble Ant is the biggest and most innovative blockchain accelerator managed by Silicon Valley experts, built by people and for people.
The company is beginning its yearlong ICO and is currently at the Pre-Sale stage (August 5, 2018 - August 17, 2018).
Over 5,000 users signed up for the crowdsale, which is expected to be bigger than EOS and Telegram altogether. The price is expected to be as low as $0.001 in ETH equivalent and once the token is launched on exchanges, the token's price is expected to be at least $1 in ETH equivalent.
Pre-Sale Stage
The Noble Ant Pre-Sale is from August 5, 2018 at 12:00 AM PST through August 17, 2018 at 11:00 PM PST. Noble Ant expects to raise about $100,000 in ETH equivalent during the Pre-Sale. Because 100,000,080 NANT will be issued during the Pre-Sale, it means that the first buyers are expected to purchase 1 NANT for $0.001 in ETH equivalent.
Because the total number of NANT tokens issued will be 1B and NANT tokens will be tradable, NANT token value is expected to skyrocket to the ETH equivalent of at least $1.00 within the period of less than half a year.
The crypto community is raving right now. The first comers are waiting for the Pre-Sale.
ICO/Main Crowdsale Stage
The ICO/Main Crowdsale is scheduled to be from September 18, 2018 at 12:00 AM PST through September 12, 2019 at 11:00 PM PST. The ICO will consist of 360 rounds, with 2,222,222 NANT distributed each round.
Bounty Codes
Meanwhile, the bounty hunters are pre-enrolling to activate their #bountycodes/referral links. This is because referring the #bountycode/referral link gives them (and their friend) a matching additional 50% of what their friend contributes.
How to Contribute
A person can contribute via MetaMask and via CC. Noble Ant will perform KYC. Unfortunately, no citizens from U.S., China, Korea, and other restricted countries will be allowed to contribute.
About Noble Ant
Noble Ant (http://nobleant.io/) is an accelerator for blockchain startups. It will have a Pre-Sale in which it will distribute 100,000,080 NANT if it reaches $100,000 in ETH funding. All Pre-Sale NANT will be distributed between the contributors, after including referrals and bonuses. The ICO/Main Crowdsale is scheduled from September 18, 2018 to September 12, 2019.
