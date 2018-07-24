List Self Storage Celebrates Three Years in Business

Premier online platform for buying and selling self storage properties, development opportunities and conversion listings doubles its volume

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- List Self Storage (LSS) is pleased to celebrate three years in business. In short time, the company has grown from a small group of self storage facility owners looking to gain exposure to a highly respected online platform for buying and selling self storage properties, development opportunities and conversion listings.

List Self Storage originated in 2015 as a component of the Storage Business Owners Alliance LLC (SBOA) – the leading cooperative buying group within the self storage industry – to fill a void in the marketplace for a self storage-focused electronic property listing service.

“Over time, members began asking the SBOA to post self storage facility listings on the website to promote the sale of their properties,” said Ian Burnstein, co-founder of List Self Storage as well as co-founder and president of the SOBA. “It’s been so rewarding to see what started as a request from association members transform into a site that generates constant activity.”

To date, in cooperation with the brokerage community, ListSelfStorage.com has posted more than a thousand assets and currently hosts more than 230 listings with a database of 30,000 and growing self storage and real estate professionals − an increase from 100 listings at its founding.

“We have experienced rapid growth since our launch three years ago,” said List Self Storage President Theresa Gallas. “We are continually striving to offer the latest technology and most enhanced user experience for our partners.”

Such growth enabled List Self Storage in 2018 to relaunch the site with enhanced user technology and features including a redesigned vendor directory page, reformatted property listing profiles, updated search bar criteria, interactive facility map, faster page loading and streamlined forms.



Gallas added, “We look to our users for feedback on how we may enrich their experience and connect them with what they seek, be it a self storage facility, brokerage firm or other services.”

Founded in 2015, List Self Storage has posted more than $2 billion self storage, conversion and/or development properties for sale nationwide. In addition, LSS features a comprehensive online vendor directory for all aspects of developing, building, purchasing, financing, managing and selling a facility. For more information about List Self Storage, please visit ListSelfStorage.com or email Info@ListSelfStorage.com.