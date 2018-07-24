ICO Platform ICOVO : Announcing Strategic Partnership Agreement With BLUEBELT
We, ICOVO are glad to announce you our strategic partnership to cooperate with BBEX (Estonia; CEO Jack Tran) and BLUEBELT (Shinjuku, Tokyo; CEO Jack Tran).ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two specific details of the cooperation are as below.
1.ICOVO list OVO token on BLUEBELT Group’s exchange.
2.BLUBELT start their own ICO on ICOVO platform
We disclosed the announcement at ICOVO’s event held in Singapore on July 17th,2018.
<About ICOVO>
Providing the World’s First One-Stop Initial Coin Offering Support Service Implementing DAICO
<About BBEX and BLUEBELT>
BBEX is BLUEBELT’s subsidiary. BLUEBELT has gained momentum by expanding service in Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, Estonia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Bangladesh through subsidiaries in each country. Currently, licensed in Estonia, preparing for the license in the Philippines and Australia. They had applied cryptocurrency exchange license in Japan through one of the subsidiaries taking Japanese market into consideration.
We keep offering ICOVO information from our official social media’s below.
Twitter：https://twitter.com/ICOVOCO
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/icovoco/
Telegram：https://t.me/icovoco 、 https://t.me/ICOVOChanel
Akihiro Yamase
ICOVO
+41412294027
