Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers CEO Appointed to Advisory Board of Blockchain Based Healthcare Company

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that Medical Director and CEO, Christopher Pittman, M.D., has been appointed to the advisory board of Appley Health. Appley Health uses cutting edge technology to markedly reduce the cost of self-funded employer health plans. They leverage blockchain technology allowing self-funded employers to directly contract, interact, and transact in a totally transparent, immutable, and efficient manner.

Christopher Pittman, M.D. has over 25 years of medical practice management experience and is a nationally recognized expert and thought leader on health care policy, medical economics, medical informatics, and health information technology. He serves as Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers and CEO of Health Performance Specialists. In addition to his professional duties, Dr. Pittman serves on the Board of Directors of the American College of Phlebology and as the College’s Delegate to the American Medical Association. He is Immediate Past President of the Florida Medical Association Political Action Committee (FMA PAC), Past President of the Hillsborough County Medical Association, and has served on the Board of Governors of the Florida Medical Association.

“Appley Health is positioned to disrupt health care by using blockchain technology,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, CEO of Vein911® and Health Performance Specialists. “Their patent-pending platform will eliminate multiple layers of intermediaries and lower the cost of self-funded employer health plans.”

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include VenaCure EVLT Endovenous Laser Treatment, Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by board-certified vein care specialist physicians. Learn more at Vein911.com.

About Appley Health

Appley Health was founded by a veteran doctor and is focused on empowering employers and employees to lower cost and have more control over their healthcare by freeing them from the cost and headache associated with large intermediaries. Through the use of blockchain technology, Appley is creating a transparent, cost-effective platform that is more secure, faster and just plain better than any other option. To learn more about how Appley Health can help self-funded employers slice real cost out of healthcare, visit AppleyHealth.com.