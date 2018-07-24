Marguerite Fund acquires stake in 14 Greek Regional Airports, ahead of speaking at Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2018
Marguerite Fund makes its final investment in Greek Regional Airports, ahead of speaking and presenting at this year’s Benelux infrastructure Forum in November.LONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s 17th annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum, taking place 21st – 22nd November 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, will host internationally renowned organisations at one of the biggest events on sustainable investments, infrastructure, and financing mechanisms in the Benelux region.
In recent news, Marguerite Fund announced it has acquired a 10% stake in Fraport Greece, the owner and operator of 14 regional airports in Greece. The transaction, closed in December 2017, makes the Marguerite Fund now fully invested. Fraport Greece is said to invest approximately €400 million to improve and expand the airports’ infrastructure by 2021.
In November of last year, a successor fund named Marguerite II was launched with a capacity to invest over 700 million euros in infrastructure-intensive projects across the EU and pre-accession countries.
This comes after the Marguerite Fund successfully financed its first Swedish renewables deal in December last year, raising over 29 million euros for the construction of an onshore wind project in Sweden.
With this in mind, Bruno Erbel, the Managing Director of Marguerite, is set to give a keynote address in the morning of day one of this year’s Forum, taking place on the 21st and 22nd November in Amsterdam. Mr Erbel will be giving a presentation on “Value enhancement of an offshore wind project”, where he will be discussing development phase optimizations, construction period improvements, value enhancements throughout the operational phase, as well as an example of the C-Power offshore wind farm. Mr Erbel, who worked on the Fraport Greece project, is a professional in infrastructure project financing and will be one of 16 industry professionals speaking at this year's event.
As the Benelux region relies heavily on international investment, many exciting sustainable infrastructure projects are planned in the near future and the region is attracting many new foreign investors. As a result, there's never been a better time to engage with the market.
This year's two-day forum promises to provide delegates with the latest in sustainable investments in the Benelux region, as well as the various financing mechanisms available. With a heavy focus on project and infrastructure financing, this year's forum promises to be the most interactive ever, with three panel discussions to allow further constructive discussion and networking amongst speakers, panellists and delegates.
21st – 22nd November 2018
Apollo Hotel Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands
