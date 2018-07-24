Taurus0x, SoCal’s blockchain FinTech Startup for Trading Smart Derivatives, Enters Beta
Taurus0x is a powerful and scalable peer-to-peer protocol bring futures markets to the average person just as well as experienced traders.. The versatility of the protocol allows traders to seamlessly participate in any speculative market.. The Taurus0x open standard paves the road for a unified experience and reasonable knowledge-base for traders.
Raward Rifai, Taurus0x Co-founder and CEO said “We deliberately spent the last 10 months in stealth mode; writing code day-in and day-out. It’s time we showed our work”. “This is nothing like you have seen before. The platform will impact the flow of billions and potentially trillions of dollars in the global economy scale.The technology is truly revolutionary and likely the most sophisticated out of all distributed commercial products in the market today. We continue to do our best to strike the right balance between simplicity, security, and efficiency.” - Rifai added.
Taurus0x takes advantage of recent advances in blockchain technologies to create new ways of rewriting tomorrow and driving capitalistic markets forward in entirely novel ways. The platform offers unique capabilities that provide a single point of access to hundreds of trading venues across multiple types of markets, assets, and trading protocols. This will drive more liquidity diversification, and growth, new classes of traded assets not typically covered by traditional exchanges or derivative markets.
For example, a local farmer could use Taurus0X to trade derivatives on assets they produce. The platform also addresses the scalability issues of decentralized applications built on top of the Ethereum network by taking advantage of off-chain scaling solutions.
The platform is modular, truly decentralized, and versatile in its utility. It will enable traders to exchange any type of asset with low fees, without a middleman, in a tamper-proof and trusted way.
The beta launch marks a major milestone for the Taurus0x project and the team who are continuously working on improving the platform and adding additional functionality.The team believes the platform has a competitive edge due its unique functionality that is aligned with the emerging importance of blockchain technology for the financial industry and the opportunities presented by long-term adoption trends.
About Taurus0x: Distributed off-chain / on-chain protocol powering smart derivatives from end to end, for any asset over any network.
To read the Taurus0x whitepaper, visit here: https://www.taurus0x.com/pdf/whitepaper.pdf
Taurus0x beta: https://beta.taurus0x.com/make
