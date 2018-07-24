Lion Holdings Appoints Bryan Wasser, Group Manager for Institutional Fund Administration and Risk Management

Lion Group Holdings provides execution and custody of securities and foreign exchange on over 20 markets in numerous countries and currencies worldwide.

SHEUNG YUET ROAD, KOWLOON BAY, HONGKONG , HONG KONG, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lion Group Holdings Limited announces the appointment of Mr. Bryan Wasser, as Group Manager for Institutional Fund Administration and Risk Management, effective immediately. Mr. Wasser will report directly to the Board of Directors.

Lion Group Holdings Limited Managing Director, Mr. Stephen Tsui said, “Bryan's appointment is an important step in our company’s quest for a fully integrated compliance standard.” He added, “Today’s competitive cross-continent trading environments make this an essential staff addition”.

Mr. Wasser’s hands on administrative experience saw him begin his financial services career in Danbury and Fairfield Connecticut, progressing through the ranks with Lone Pine, AQR and Silver Point.

In expressing his leadership and vision, Bryan stated, “Institutional investing has become increasingly demanding from client expectations, diversity of product while navigating the complexities of compliance issues. My mandate is to deliver the very best products on the market while maintaining the highest level of service and integrity.’

About Lion Holdings;

Lion Holdings Limited provides execution and custody of securities and foreign exchange on over 20 markets in numerous countries and currencies to clients worldwide. We administrate individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups. We are committed to provide our clients with advantageous execution of prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools.