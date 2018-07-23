Latin America E-Learning Market Analysis, Market Size, Trends, Drivers,and Forecast 2023 | Arizton

Latin America E-learning Market - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size 2023

The Latin America e-learning market is expected to generate revenues of over $3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2017-2023.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton's recent market research report on Latin America e-learning market offer analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by delivery mode (packaged content, LMS, and others), by learning mode (self-paced and instructor-led), by type (training and testing), by end-user (K-12, higher education, corporates, government, and vocational), and by countries (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Ecuador).

The recent trend of globalization, talent migration, and consistent improvements in corporate competencies and individual talent grooming are some of the key factors attributing to the growth of the Latin America e-learning market. Government initiatives to set-up sophisticated learning systems is encouraging the migration of many global players to the Latin American market. The accommodation of learning needs for all types of students, easy repetition of any lecture, access to updated and real-time content, and hassle free tuition delivery are some of many advantages of adopting e-learning methodology in the Latin American market. The increasing mobility of human capital in industries, including tourism, trade, media, international relations, and science and technology is creating the demand for these services in the Latin American market. The vendors are leveraging internet as an effective tool, enabling successful learning across various end-user segments in an engaging and cost-effective manner. The widened scope of content delivery that includes interactive learning platforms, language training, functional skill development, proficiency testing, and higher education pedagogy, video streaming of classes to corporate training, talent management, and e-governance is transforming the market. The emergence of software applications such as LMSs will boost revenues in the Latin America e-learning market.

The incorporation of cloud-based learning, AR, VR, and mobile-based learning applications is modernizing the content delivery models available in the Latin American market. The introduction of blended learning, which incorporates both off-line and online pedagogy will enhance the efficiency of instruction at minimal costs and drive demand in the market. The Latin America e-learning market is expected to generate revenues of over $3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2017-2023.

LMS segment to grow at the fastest CAGR in the Latin American e-learning market during forecast period

The Latin American e-learning market by delivery mode is segmented into packaged content, LMS, and others.

LMS segmented dominated a portion of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.

The introduction of advanced LMS systems enables easy collaboration of content, testing material, and information exchange among peer groups both in the academic and corporate sector in the Latin American e-learning market. Cloud-based and SaaS-based LMS solutions are gaining immense popularity in the Latin American market. These systems offer improved connectivity amongst end-users and allow corporate organizations to plan their employee career developments through these training modules in the market. The increasing adoption of the software by all small, medium and large-scale corporations will boost revenues in the Latin American e-learning market. Some of the SaaS-based applications available in the market include customer relationship management SaaS, enterprise resource planning SaaS, and human resources management SaaS.

Corporate segment to grow at a considerable CAGR in the Latin American e-learning market during forecast period

The end-user segment in the Latin American e-learning market is classified into K-12, higher education, corporates, government, and vocational. Corporate segment occupied a significant market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period. The incorporation of personalized learning programs by corporates will improve employee engagement and ensure continuous learning. The use of these modules for e-governance, training workforce, creating backbone connectivity, and opening source resource platforms for job-seekers will boost the revenues in this segment in the Latin American market. The large organizations are looking for training programs and content that covers compliance, IT management, and industry related courses in the Latin American e-learning market. The increasing implementation of cloud-based language learning helps to reduce travel costs, the cost of training per employee, and it also tackles time constraints. Compliance training is one of the major revenue generating area in this segment in the Latin American market. The players are offering cost-effective, efficient, and time-saving solutions to gain a larger Latin American e-learning market share.

Ecuador to grow at an impressive CAGR in the Latin American e-learning market during forecast period

The Latin American e-learning market by geography is categorized into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Ecuador. Ecuador is one of the fastest growing regions in Latin America at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The increasing internet penetration and around 45% of the population below the age of 25 are some of the main factors attributing to the exponential growth of the Ecuadorian region in the Latin American e-learning market. The proliferation of corporate training programs in management and executive-level language proficiency is creating lucrative opportunities for top players in the Latin American e-learning market. The increasing focus on engineering, business administration, environment/energy, science, and design areas will help boost the demand in the Ecuadorian region.

Smartphones to drive the demand in Brazil and boost revenues the Latin America e-learning market during the forecast period

The Latin America e-learning market by geography is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Ecuador. Brazil dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 1% during the forecast period. Brazil is the fifth largest higher education market in the world and the largest in Latin America. The growing need for corporate and vocational courses is driving the growth of this region in the Latin American market. The rising number of smartphones and growing internet penetration is driving the growth of the market in Brazil. The launch of the PROINFO program in 2007 promotes installations of computer and related technology labs in public elementary and high schools, laptops for teachers and students, digital boards, projectors, and tablets. Such initiative by the government will augment the development of Brazil in the Latin America e-learning market.

Key Vendor Analysis

The Latin America e-learning market is witnessing the development of new technologies and platforms by several vendors to sustain the competition in the market. The top players are offering highly customizable platforms that can enable instructors to customize content dynamically as per the student’s requirements to gain a larger market share. The increasing number of strategic mergers and acquisitions will intensify the competition levels in the Latin America e-learning market over the next few years. The vendors are focusing on providing freemium offerings with attractive short-term subscription pricing to boost these revenues in the market. The increasing investment in the development of gamified and contextualized interfaces will transform the Latin American market during the forecast period.



The major vendors in the Latin America market are:

Kroton

Telefonica

Pearson

BlackBoard

Other prominent vendors include Instructure, D2L, edX, English Attack, Estacio, Coursera, Latitude, Litmos, Open English, Veduca, Skillsoft, Docebo, McGraw-Hill, Aptara, Edmodo, Cengage Learning, Macmillan Education, and Cornerstone OnDemand.

Key market insights include

The analysis of Latin America e-learning market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Latin America e-learning market.

The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Latin America e-learning market.

The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

