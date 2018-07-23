Travelogy India is Now GSA (General Sales Agent) of Palace on Wheel Luxury Train
Travelogy India is now official booking partner Palace on Wheels (GSA) train to book Luxury Train. Travelogy India approved by Government of India and IATO.DELHI , DELHI , INDIA, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd, the leading organizer of group of India’s luxury trains has now selected as General Sales Agent for Palace on Wheel. A company that has set its own standards in the field of tour, travel and hospitality with its best-value services for more than 8 years not satisfied millions of hearts but through new website https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org exhibit a good contribution that is unique in the rail tourism industry.
Mr. Khalid Khan, Vice President of Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan, (FHTR), stated that, “We have selected Travelogy India as new GSA to position our tourism brand, create awareness of our products of RTDC and sell our packages in this tourism industry”.
Furthermore, Chief General Manager, POW, Mr.Pradeep Bohra added “For the last 35 years, POW has established itself as a main tourism product in the world travel trade. We want to keep the same its name and its operation through our new GSA also. And we are confident that Travelogy India would give us more business. As we already have bookings of Rs 1.55 crore through Travelogy India”,he added.
Speaking about the selection as new General Sales Agent for Palace on Wheel, Mr. Santosh Gupta, Business head, and Travelogy India said: “We are very happy to be associated with POW as their new GSA in India. We have already booked a group of 51 passengers for POW through our exclusive and reliable portal for booking https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org/booking.html ”.
“And are optimistic, that our portal takes the POW to the World of outdoors and give more valid reason to tourists about whyPalace on Wheel is one of the best choice to explore the royal state of Rajasthan.”he added
Travelogy India, a Delhi - NCR based Tour Company, which is approved by Govt. of India - Ministry of Tourism, IATO - Indian Association of Tour Operators and now the GSA of Palace on Wheels offer best-in-class services and unmatched travelling experience.
And with the same belief, the company try to satisfy its thousands of tourists through new website www.thepalaceonwheels.org, an exclusive and reliable portal which provides complete updated information about India’s most luxurious train, Palace on Wheel. To know more about the tariff, departure dates, facilities available on board, detailed itineraries, cost of journeys, destination details,booking and enquiries, please log on to the website: https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org.
