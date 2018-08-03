Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Mechanic or Electrician with Mesothelioma in Texas to Call Form Instant Access to the Nation's Top Lawyer for Much Better Compensation Results

A compensation claim for a skilled trades worker in Texas could exceed a million dollars as we would like to discuss-provided they have one of the nation’s top mesothelioma attorneys representing them” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a mechanic, electrician or skilled trades worker who has been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma in Texas or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We want to ensure a person like this in Texas or their family are dealing directly with some of the nation's most capable and experienced mesothelioma lawyers. We are convinced a mechanic, electrician or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in Texas will be amazed by the mesothelioma attorneys we recommend and the specific knowledge they possess about asbestos containing material used in construction, energy or industrial workplaces.



"A compensation claim for a mechanic, electrician or a skilled trades worker in Texas could exceed a million dollars as we would like to discuss anytime, provided they have one of the nation’s top mesothelioma attorneys representing them. In many instances the mechanic, electrician, plumber, welder, insulator, machinist or pipefitter could have been exposed to asbestos in other states. Multi state exposure to asbestos increases the financial compensation potential for a person with mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center offers instant access to a senior partner or the managing partner of one of the nation's premier mesothelioma law firms that consistently obtains the best possible mesothelioma financial compensation settlements for their clients nationwide. The group only offers direct access to the nation's most qualified mesothelioma lawyers, not someone's secretary or a lawyer fresh out of law school. For more information a person with mesothelioma in Texas or their family members are urged to call the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303. http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals: MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/, Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute, Dallas Methodist Hospital Dallas, Texas: http://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer



The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Arlington, etc. http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.



The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy producing states and mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma