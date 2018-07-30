California Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Attorneys Who Consistently Overachieve on Compensation Results

If you want to receive the very best possible mesothelioma financial compensation you need direct access to some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys ” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the California Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you are a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in California or this is a family member, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so you do not hire an inexperienced lawyer/law firm. If you want to receive the very best possible mesothelioma financial compensation you need direct access to some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys who exclusively handle mesothelioma compensation claims on a full-time basis and nationwide.

“The fulltime mesothelioma attorneys we suggest consistently get the best possible financial compensation for Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos on a ship or shipyard in California." http://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The group believes when it comes to mesothelioma compensation for a US Navy Veteran in California it is incredibly vital the attorney the Veteran or their family hires has years of experience with Navy Veteran mesothelioma compensation claims. Hiring a local car-accident attorney or personal-injury attorneys to handle a mesothelioma compensation could cost the Veteran or their family hundreds of thousands of dollars or more as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.



The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "The mesothelioma attorneys we suggest are at the highest level in our books because they have an extremely thorough understanding of navy ship engine rooms, most places on a navy ship where a sailor could have been exposed to asbestos, as well as the specific manufacturers of pipe insulation, pumps, gaskets, and more. They also can name every single US Navy shipyard because these are the types places where a US Navy Veteran could have had extreme exposure to asbestos. Before you hire a lawyer to assist on a mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer please call us at 800-714-0303." http://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center has experience helping US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos on the following types of US Navy ships:

* Destroyers

* Air Craft Carriers (Essex & Nimitz Class)

* Cruisers

* Frigates

* Battleships (Used during the Vietnam War)

* Fast Attack Submarines (Los Angeles Class)

* Boomers (Ohio Class Submarine)

* Amphibious Assault Ships

* Oilers and Cargo Ships

* Navy Tugs/Support Vessels

For a listing of all former and current US Navy ships, please refer to the US Navy's website that addresses these topics. http://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp



The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. http://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists auto mechanics, machinists,railroad workers, school custodians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.



According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen to hundreds of people each year in California.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html