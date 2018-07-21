Karen Lucchesi & Former DEA Special Agent Phil Jordan Connect for an Exclusive Book Tour

Karen Lucchesi & Phil Jordan Innocence Texas

Lucchesi & Jordan will speak out against past and current instances of government corruption.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Lucchesi & Former DEA Special Agent Phil Jordan join forces on August 4, 2018 (1-3pm CDT) at Southlake, Texas’ Barnes & Noble, for an exclusive tour of her best-selling book, "Innocent Woman, The Karen Lucchesi Story.”

In addition to both leaders speaking out against past and current instances of government corruption, Lucchesi plans to read book excerpts that detail her harrowing real-life story of how she was framed for laundering money and facing a 10-year prison sentence for a crime she did not commit.

To this day, Lucchesi believes she was set up – framed – by a conniving federal investigator and an unethical lawyer. Confident of possessing ironclad proof of her innocence, Lucchesi sought a trial rather than taking a plea deal. During her trial, Lucchesi noted that key pieces of evidence that could have swayed the jury in her case were not allowed to be entered— including polygraph tests, undercover videotapes, and reported fraud before her case even started.

Instead, a jury convicted her after a one-day trial, and a judge sentenced her to six years. Her term began on Jan. 30, 2004.

“Hearing the door shut. Knowing my family was gone. Lying in the top bunk. Staring at the ceiling. The emptiness. Shackles and handcuffs. Not knowing where you’re going. Roach infested room. Feeling hungry. The mental abuse. Walking down a long tunnel. Am I ever going to get home?” Lucchesi chillingly reminisces when describing her unlawful incarceration.

While she was in prison, former DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas office Phil Jordan reviewed her case. He found no evidence of money laundering. “In simple words, I can just say that this is a clear case of entrapment,” Jordan said. “An innocent woman went to prison wrongfully.”

Now embarking on a media tour to spotlight awareness on innocent citizens that are traumatized by unfair prosecution, Lucchesi has appeared on CBS, WFAA Ch. 8, graced the Fort Worth Weekly cover, has spoken at countless national events, while “INNOCENT WOMAN” remains one of the top-selling biographies by a woman on Amazon.

"I hope to inspire others with my memoir," Lucchesi concludes. "No matter what challenges in life you come across, you can overcome them with faith, passion, and determination.”

Karen Lucchesi, a passionate advocate against wrongful convictions, has launched a charitable fundraiser for Innocence Texas, an organization that provides free, first-class investigative and legal services to indigent prisoners serving time for crimes they did not commit.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/1905593389730916/

https://innocencetexas.org/