Treating ACL tears with Laser Therapy: A Webinar

RICHMOND, VA, USA, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing our "Opportunities to Expand Your Laser Therapy Effectiveness" Webinar Series, Dr. Marquina will discuss pre-conditioning to prevent ACL injuries, laser applications for acute care and treatment for post-surgical effects, even years after surgery. Get your patients back in the game by reducing pain and accelerating healing.

* Relevant questions on the subject may be submitted prior to the webinar by emailing seminars@laserbiotech.com.

The innovative technology behind the unique Lumix laser series began with the FDA's 2016 clearance that approved using additional therapeutic wavelengths. Led by a unique blend of adjustable continuous waves and high powered "super-pulsed" technology gave rise to the launch his Lumix Laser Series.effectively penetrate the body with controlled accuracy. Lasers Are Powerful Healing Tools When Used With Expertise.

WEBINAR HOST

Decades of research knowledge combined with real world experience earned Dr. Nelson Marquina a world class reputation as a recognized pioneer in the emerging field of laser therapy.

A recognized author and sought after thought leader, Dr. Marquina penned the "Energy Medicine: Focus on Lasers" chapter for The Scientific Basis of Integrative Health third edition. Written in clinical and lay language, the chapter provides an easily understood basis of lasers clinical application, highlighting laser light’s safety when absorbed by human tissues. Marquina’s chapter also explains the science behind repairing organs and tissue at the cellular level using non-surgical lasers and the important integration of laser therapy into medicine and healthcare mainstream. Dr. Marquina also authored a chapter in Pain Relief and Healing with Lasers: Dental Protocols of Laser Treatments,released in Japan in 2015.

Growing up in Peru surrounded by a family of professors and teachers, young Nelson loved to learn. As a budding scientist, he developed a keen interest in the effects of light. His backyard experiments included how to fry insects with only a broken light bulb and sunlight. This discovery of the power of focused light inspired his studies in space research, robotic engineering, artificial intelligence, human physiology and biochemistry as well as energetic medicine.

He has taught laser biophysics, bioelectromagnetic medicine and artificial intelligence serving as faculty at several universities. Dr. Marquina found great inspiration after designing and directing a clinical trial on laser therapy and witnessing the phenomenal results.

The inspired doctor began eagerly seeking out engineering and physician partners aimed at bringing advanced laser technology to the United States. Two decades later, Dr. Marquina continues to advance laser therapy and providing new levels of understanding to their impact in human healing.

Dr. Nelson Marquina, MSc, PhD, DC is known for his enjoyable and effective teaching style and down-to-earth, hands-on approach to laser therapy. A pioneer in the development of photonic and bioelectromagnetic systems and applicable treatment protocols, Dr. Nelson Marquina has authored scientific chapters and articles in healthcare texts and journals.

Dr. Nelson Marquina, MSc, PhD, DC is the Founder and Chief Technology Officer at

Laser Biotech International is a small Richmond,VA based medical technology development company led by Dr. Nelson Marquina, Ph.D., DC. LBI is the world's source for the Lumix Laser Series and provider of continuing education to medical professionals.



An ACL injury is the tearing of the anterior cruciate (KROO-she-ate) ligament (ACL) — one of the major ligaments in your knee. ACL injuries most commonly occur during sports that involve sudden stops, jumping or changes in direction — such as basketball, soccer, football, tennis, downhill skiing, volleyball and gymnasticsWomen are more likely to have an ACL injury than are men who participate in the same sports. Studies have suggested some reasons for these differences in risk.

In general, women athletes exhibit a strength imbalance in their thighs with the muscles at the front of the thigh (quadriceps) being stronger than the muscles at the back (hamstrings). The hamstrings help prevent the shinbone from moving too far forward — movement that can overextend the ACL.

Studies comparing jumping and landing techniques among men and women athletes have shown that women athletes are more likely to land from a jump in a way that increases stress on their knees.

Research suggests that training to strengthen muscles of the legs, hips and lower torso — as well as training to improve jumping and landing techniques — may reduce the higher ACL injury risk associated with women athletes.