China’s Largest Cashmere Exporter CONSINEE GROUP Hosts Debut Runway Fashion Show in New York
“Out of every seven cashmere items sold in the world, one is made from Consinee yarn.” Boris Xue, company chairman proudly announced.
The show, first of its kind and scale offered by a Chinese textile company in the U.S., was aptly titled “Into the Lines”, alluding to the conceptual interpretation of cashmere yarn. The show’s 100-feet runway built under Cipriani’s 70-feet dome saw 99 looks presented, spanning casual and occasion wear, all knitted from Consinee’s proprietary cashmere yarn series creations.
Timed to coincide with the annual Spin Expo, a large industry presence of nearly 400 fashion insiders were present at the show, including representatives from leading fashion brands and Consinee’s long-time US clients.
This debut show was under the creative direction of Chinese-German designer Yujia Zhai-Petrow, a consultant with Valentino Haute Couture in Paris.
“Rather than presenting a conventional knitwear collection,” she said, “ the ’Into the Lines’ show contemplates and explores the luxury of cashmere and its sundry potentials activated through a synthesis with new disciplines.” Other members of the design team for this collection also include Jane Sked and Steven Oo.
Consinee chairman Boris Xue believes the show will not only demonstrate Consinee’s dedication to excellence, but also inspire their clients with new possibilities.
Consinee Group was founded in 1999 by Xue, located in the beautiful coastal city of Ningbo, China. Through nearly 20 years of continuous growth and innovation, Consinee Group has become the biggest exporter of cashmere yarn in China and completed an advanced green manufacturing industry chain base, integrating dyeing, spinning of woolen, worsted, semi-worsted and fancy yarns, as well as high quality fabrics, import-export trade, digital logistics, intelligent manufacturing and information platform.
Throughout the years, three lines CONSINEE, TOPLINE and ICCI were born to challenge the limits of the textile yarn industry through shattering and re-imagining established techniques and concepts. The company has paved its way for an international blueprint and its clientele include the world’s leading fashion brands such as Burberry, Calvin Klein, Coach, DKNY, HUGO Boss, Rag&Bone, Theory, Max Mara, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kos, Diane Von Furstenberg, etc., even the most luxurious fashion brands Hermès and Chanel use some of its yarn.
Consinee has maintained a 5 year tradition of hosting an annual yacht party that sets sail on the Hudson River around Manhattan in celebration of old and new relationships with its international clients. This year, they decided to dock the party and invite guests on land for a Bellini and caviar reception, dinner, and full blown runway show, so that clients can really go home with a deeper understanding of Consinee philosophy and possibility.
“Consinee’s fashion show debut is an in-depth examination of self-strength and potential, an articulation of freedom, an attempt to illustrate the full-range of luxury cashmere yarn capabilities in a context that embraces the future”, said Boris, who has been leading the company since its inception and who is honored as the “Cashmere Prince” in the industry.
“We have a traditional Chinese saying that goes—A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, I still remember in those very early days when I made the first effort to knock on the doors of US brands with entry-level English and a suitcase of my cashmere – I ended up left out in the cold. But I have always believed that as long as we continue to improve product quality and stay positive, doors will open for win-win partnerships.”
The fashion show debut was directed by fashion veteran Christina Neault, who used to serve as the executive producer of IMG’s NYFW and is currently the fashion programming consultant at Pier 59 Studios—one of the major venues for New York Fashion Week and a premiere multimedia studio. Ms. Neault was brought on board the project by long-time partner China Fashion Collective, a New York-based luxury events production firm that executed the production for Consinee’s fashion show debut.
Yuhan Liu
CHINA FASHION COLLECTIVE
6462569876
email us here