Luis Alberto Peluso reveals what it takes to host an international poker tournament

Luis Alberto Peluso is well versed in the intricacies of poker, as both a fan of the game and as a lottery and casino industry expert.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was with these credentials taken into consideration that Peluso was selected and tasked with organizing the Buenos Aires Province resort city of Mar del Plata's inaugural officially recognized poker tournament Sponsored by online poker platform PokerStars, the industry expert was to prepare the popular tourist destination and established a fishing port for the arrival of the Latin American Poker Tour.With a grand prize of almost $400,000 up for grabs, the pressure was on for Peluso and his team to pull off something spectacular. "This was our first time organizing both a poker tournament and, for me, an event on this scale," he reveals. "To get the team up to speed, we sent many of them to the U.S. city of Las Vegas, arguably the country's poker capital."Packing the event's floorpersons, dealers, croupiers, casino hosts, and several managers off to Nevada, Peluso's team were instructed to drink in the atmosphere of Vegas. "They were told to pick up as much as possible before bringing back what they'd learned to Mar del Plata," he explains.The plan worked, and as the Latin American Poker Tour rolled into town, Peluso's team were expertly prepared for the task ahead."It was a great success," says Luis Alberto Peluso . "The resort of Mar del Plata sought to bring the poker championship to the city in order to help grow its economy through the entertainment and gaming sectors," he adds, "which in turn would bolster its already healthy restaurant and retail industries."After days of tense play, the top prize was scooped by British-based German poker player Dominik Nitsche who traveled to South America for the occasion. "He joked that he was going to buy a very expensive car, or rather, another very expensive car," Peluso reveals. "Mr. Nitsche is a highly skilled poker player and was very much deserving of the prize in my opinion." Luis Alberto Peluso goes on to explain that poker is now more lucrative than ever. "As of today, estimates suggest that there are more than 70 million regular poker players in the U.S. alone," he points out.Indeed, poker's popularity is such that more Americans are now enjoying the game than either golf or tennis. "It's growing in popularity elsewhere, too," adds Peluso, "including right across South America, throughout Europe, and in large parts of Asia."