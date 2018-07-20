Danielle Fleischer Explains the Benefits of the Current Housing Market
Real Estate Broker Danielle Paige Fleischer explains how the current housing market could be beneficial to Americans.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The housing market has functioned as a rollercoaster in the last decade. Between the popping real estate bubble in 2006 and the aftermath of foreclosures, the market has struggled to recover. The year 2018 is proving to be beneficial for both buyers and sellers. Even though experts claim 2018 is a seller’s market. Drastically low prices have brought an influx of hungry buyers, which has helped raise the price of houses…a little. So, while it appears the housing market might be making a comeback in 2018, there’s still the possibility that it’s only another bubble.
Danielle Paige Fleischer is confident, though, that there are benefits to the current housing market. Many Americans, both sellers, and buyers have opportunities in this market. People simply must know how to sooth such a volatile beast.
Buyers:
For those who are in the market to buy, the past few years have been extremely good. The options buyers have been presented with equate to great investments. While the market has increased slightly, there’s still a significant amount of affordable homes available. Here are a few of the benefits the 2018 market affords buyers.
Lower Market Prices
There’s still a great advantage in the market prices. While prices might not be as rock-bottom as they were in recent years, the investment is still hefty. Buyers simply need to be smart about their purchases. After all, if a buyer comes across a great deal, check to see how long the house has been on the market. If it’s been idle for a while, there’s likely a reason. Even if it isn't, make sure to perform your due diligence before signing anything.
Interest Rate is Low
The current mortgage interest rate is still at an all-time low. The Federal Reserve projects that the interest rate will remain at around 4.5 percent throughout 2018. This means that getting a mortgage can lock people in an extremely affordable interest rate. This is essential for buying a home, as a high-interest rate might break a sale.
Sellers:
Experts claim the market is in favor of sellers. It’s certainly better than it is in years. Plus, if this is a simple spike, it’s uncertain when prices will go up again. So, sellers should take the bait. Danielle Paige Fleischer those who are interested in selling their house should put it on the market.
Influx of Buyers
Having such low prices in the housing market has given many prospective buyers the itch to buy a home. Even with prices increasing, the number of buyers is still significant to the number of sellers. So, it’s extremely possible for a house in nearly any condition to sell quickly if the price is right.
Renovations Aren’t an Investment
Experts say that renovations aren’t what they used to be, at least in the coming years. For those who intend to renovate as an investment, to sell in the next few years, it’s a waste. The market depicts that this is the time to sell a house, not invest in a home that a person already owns.
To close, Danielle Paige Fleischer is certain that there are benefits for both buyers and sellers in this housing market. If cards are played properly 2018 could be mutually beneficial for both sides of the market. Whether the benefits will last is unclear, though. So, Fleischer’s advice is to strike while the opportunity is present.
