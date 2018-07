Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam is Launching Its Own TV Channel Called - TGTE TV

When: Sunday 22nd July - Time: 4 PM to 7 PM - Where: Harrow Civic Centre, London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / --Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is launching its own Tamil TV Channel called - TGTE TV - for news and information for viewers around the world.LINK to the TV Channel: http://www.tgte.tv This free TV Channel will air news, discussions, debates and transmit events live and will not show any entertainment programmes like serials, cinema songs, movies, etc.When: Sunday 22nd JulyTime: 4 PM to 7 PMWhere: Harrow Civic Centre,2nd Floor, Station Road,Harrow HA1 2XYUnited KingdomBuses : 140,186 and 182Underground : Harrow & Wealdtone*Free car park available.*Contact:+44(0)7896 588 369Email:info@tgte.tvLINK to the TV Channel: http://www.tgte.tv