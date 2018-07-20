Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam is Launching Its Own TV Channel Called - TGTE TV -
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is launching its own Tamil TV Channel called - TGTE TV - for news and information for viewers around the world.
LINK to the TV Channel: http://www.tgte.tv
This free TV Channel will air news, discussions, debates and transmit events live and will not show any entertainment programmes like serials, cinema songs, movies, etc.
When: Sunday 22nd July
Time: 4 PM to 7 PM
Where: Harrow Civic Centre,
2nd Floor, Station Road,
Harrow HA1 2XY
United Kingdom
Buses : 140,186 and 182
Underground : Harrow & Wealdtone
*Free car park available.*
Contact:+44(0)7896 588 369
Email:info@tgte.tv
Ministry of Media and Public Relations
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
