Ai4 Finance: An Invite-Only Conference Where the Industry's Top Brass Explore Artificial Intelligence
Ai4 Finance convenes senior execs from top banks, hedge funds, insurance and credit card companies to explore new ways of applying AI and ML to the industry.
The Ai4 Finance Conference is an application-only gathering of business leaders, data practitioners, and AI pioneers aimed at figuring out what artificial intelligence actually means to the finance industry. Attendees include senior leaders from top institutional banks, asset managers, insurance providers and credit card companies. Thanks to the convergence of modern computing power and data science, the financial services industry is leveraging AI to create entirely new value.
Senior leaders at financial institutions can find the Ai4 Finance application here to be considered: https://ai4.io/finance/application
Common AI applications for the financial services industry include alternative data for investing, cybersecurity, loan & insurance underwriting, chatbots, ML algorithmic trading, robo-advisors, fraud detection, credit scoring, and compliance. Financial institutions are making use of artificial intelligence at every level, causing company-wide changes in internal operations, investment decisions, and consumer products.
Ai4 Finance is part of the larger Ai4 Conference Series which organizes application-only & industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. The next conference will be Ai4 Healthcare (ai4.io/healthcare) on November 13th. The organizers behind Ai4 have also convened tens of thousands of people for the future festival known as Worlds Fair Nano.
The Ai4 Finance website provides more detail along with biographies for speakers: https://ai4.io/finance
Confirmed speakers at the conference include:
Ambika Sukla, Executive Director - AI & Machine Learning, Morgan Stanley
Manuela Veloso, Head of AI Research, JP Morgan
Charles Elkan, Managing Director & Global Head of Machine Learning, Goldman Sachs
SriSatish Ambati, Co-Founder & CEO, H2O
Scott Bauguess, Acting Chief Economist & Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, SEC
Mike Schuster, Managing Director, TwoSigma
Li Deng, Chief AI Officer, Citadel
Norman Niemer, Chief Data Scientist, UBS Asset Management
Agus Sudjianto, EVP & Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells Fargo
Sponsoring companies include:
H2O (Presenting Sponsor)
SigOpt (sigopt.com)
Metis (thisismetis.com)
PwC (pwc.com)
Algorithmia (algorithmia.com)
Element AI (elementai.com)
Lucena Research (lucenaresearch.com)
Nuance (nuance.com)
Madeline Jecklin
Ai4 Media
(929) 376-7732
email us here