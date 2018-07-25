There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,474 in the last 365 days.

Ai4 Finance: An Invite-Only Conference Where the Industry's Top Brass Explore Artificial Intelligence

Ai4 Finance convenes senior execs from top banks, hedge funds, insurance and credit card companies to explore new ways of applying AI and ML to the industry.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While just 22 letters, the term "artificial intelligence" has been buzzing for a long time. First coined in 1955 by John McCarthy in preparation for the 1956 Dartmouth Conference where he invited a few others to explore the possibilities. Turns out they were 60 or so years ahead of their time. Now in 2018, many smart people and organizations are investing serious time and money into developing AI projects. While the idea of computers handling tasks that could previously only be done by humans might seem simple on the surface, it is anything but. There is a massive world of "machine learning" techniques- that range from using brain-inspired neural networks to leveraging nature-inspired evolutionary algorithms. From five-person startups to 500 billion dollar enterprises, everyone seems to be racing to figure which AI strategy will reign supreme.

The Ai4 Finance Conference is an application-only gathering of business leaders, data practitioners, and AI pioneers aimed at figuring out what artificial intelligence actually means to the finance industry. Attendees include senior leaders from top institutional banks, asset managers, insurance providers and credit card companies. Thanks to the convergence of modern computing power and data science, the financial services industry is leveraging AI to create entirely new value.

Common AI applications for the financial services industry include alternative data for investing, cybersecurity, loan & insurance underwriting, chatbots, ML algorithmic trading, robo-advisors, fraud detection, credit scoring, and compliance. Financial institutions are making use of artificial intelligence at every level, causing company-wide changes in internal operations, investment decisions, and consumer products.

Ai4 Finance is part of the larger Ai4 Conference Series which organizes application-only & industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. The next conference will be Ai4 Healthcare (ai4.io/healthcare) on November 13th. The organizers behind Ai4 have also convened tens of thousands of people for the future festival known as Worlds Fair Nano.

Confirmed speakers at the conference include:
Ambika Sukla, Executive Director - AI & Machine Learning, Morgan Stanley 
Manuela Veloso, Head of AI Research, JP Morgan
Charles Elkan, Managing Director & Global Head of Machine Learning, Goldman Sachs
SriSatish Ambati, Co-Founder & CEO, H2O
Scott Bauguess, Acting Chief Economist & Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, SEC
Mike Schuster, Managing Director, TwoSigma
Li Deng, Chief AI Officer, Citadel
Norman Niemer, Chief Data Scientist, UBS Asset Management
Agus Sudjianto, EVP & Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells Fargo

Sponsoring companies include:
H2O (Presenting Sponsor)
SigOpt (sigopt.com)
Metis (thisismetis.com)
PwC (pwc.com)
Algorithmia (algorithmia.com)
Element AI (elementai.com)
Lucena Research (lucenaresearch.com)
Nuance (nuance.com)

