Robert Teweleit’s Love of Animals Turns into a Lifelong Dedication to Volunteerism
Robert Teweleit is an altruistic Houston Police Officer who loves to give his time to help animals.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Teweleit is a man who loves helping people. Throughout every aspect of his life, Robert Teweleit has made it a priority to serve and protect. Teweleit is a ten-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, where he risks his life every day to protect people. Yet, even when he’s off duty, Teweleit is giving to those in need.
One of Teweleit’s favorite forms of volunteerism and donation is to benefit the ASCPA. Teweleit loves animals and he makes it his priority to ensure they are being taken care of.
About ASCPA of Houston
The ASPCA of Houston was the first of its kind in the country. Now, after a century of growth, support, and development, the organization is the largest organization on the Gulf Coast. The Houston ASCPA is proud to save and rehabilitate all different species of animals. Therefore, the animals that Teweleit is working with aren’t just cats and dogs. There’s a host of different animals.
“People seem to forget that other animals need our help too,” Teweleit said. “There’s plenty of havens for dogs and cats, but other animals, that were exotic pets, or have lost their home” says Robert Teweleit.
Fortunately, the community has answered this organization’s call for help for over a century. As a result, the organization investigated seven-thousand cases of animal abuse last year. Plus, the activists help around fifty-thousand animals each year.
Robert Teweleit Helps Animals
Robert Teweleit is one of the volunteers who helps to rehabilitate these animals. Teweleit is amazed by the progress the animals make and he is encouraged by their improvements. Teweleit believes that this is his calling.
Other Forms of Altruism
In addition to helping save and support animals, Robert Teweleit fills the rest of his free time helping others. Teweleit is a religious man, who is involved in his church. Plus, he dedicates time to help women and children in abusive or dangerous situations.
Robert Teweleit does his best to help all who are in need. Teweleit has always had a passion to make a difference. Yet, he never imagined he would have so many opportunities or find such fulfillment. Teweleit says he is happiest when he’s volunteering.
To close, Robert Teweleit finds sanctity and the preservation of innocence through helping animals. Teweleit’s efforts have made a difference in the lives of many animals, throughout his time volunteering. Whether he’s giving money or physically taking care of the animals, it’s a passion that brings Teweleit joy.
To donate to the adopt an animal, donate, or volunteer, contact the Houston ASPCA today.
