Paul Ingram From Mesa Reveals the Secrets that Construction Companies Won’t Tell Clients
Construction companies can unearth some surprising secrets. Acclaimed construction adviser divulges what these companies don’t want clients to know.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction companies fall into two categories. Construction companies are either legitimate, or they’re not. It’s important to note that there are plenty of legitimate construction companies out there. However, unfortunately, there are also a lot of fly-by-night construction workers.
Paul Ingram from Mesa has worked with an assortment of both kinds, finding out more than he bargained for. Although, through his experience, he’s learned a lot of important specifics about the construction industry. Here is a list of truths that construction companies won’t tell their clients.
This Job is Not My Only Job
Construction companies will sometimes do and say whatever they feel they need to land the job. However, once the contract is signed, it might be a while before they get to the job. There could be a backlog of jobs, or there could be another job they deem more important. Even if that isn’t the case and they start the job right away, the construction company isn’t going to be at the job site every day. Instead, the construction company is likely going to juggle a few different contracted jobs, simply to keep clients happy.
A Client's Job May Affect the Bid
Unfortunately, the bid that’s given might be affected by the occupation the client has. While it’s hard to prove and admittedly frustrating, some construction companies base bid prices off certain jobs. Although, Paul Ingram states that the money someone makes isn’t exactly the reason for the hike in bid price.
Rather, fear and possible unnecessary aggravation could be the reason. The two best examples are lawyers and doctors. Lawyers might be quoted with more money up front. This is based on the fear that lawyers might find a way to get out of paying. Therefore, the company is trying to cover themselves. Doctors tend to be more analytical. So, they might question the bid and the price of materials, or the contract itself. Thus, the contractor might ask for more money, more because they anticipate a lot of questions and challenges.
Construction is Messy
Construction is never a neat ordeal. While some construction companies might try to wow potential clients with visions of grandeur, others are more realistic. Some construction companies try to mitigate the inconvenience and mess of the situation by scheduling a good time to work. After all, it’s a pain for everyone involved if people are home when construction workers show up. Everyone is tripping over one another and the whole house is in disarray. However, some construction companies simply sell the glitz and glam of the final project. Then, once the contract is signed, they get to it when they get to it.
In summation, it’s easy for a construction company to get a bad rap. After all, with social media and reviews running rampant, one bad experience could ruin a company. However, there are some companies who give the rest of the industry a bad name. These truths about construction companies don’t help the industry’s cause all that much. Yet, Paul Ingram believes if people know the truth, they can better understand what to expect.
